Retired Teacher to Open Socially Conscious Coffee Shop in SH

May 12, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

For 35 years, Kim Kaczmarek worked as a special education teacher at Sleepy Hollow High School.

Now retired, Kaczmarek is planning to put several of her former students to work at a new coffee shop she is opening in the fall on Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow called Sleepy Coffee.

“I know how they can work and what they are capable of. They’re capable of so much more and I want the world to see that,” Kaczmarek said.

In March, on National Down Syndrome Awareness Day, a fundraiser for Kaczmarek’s venture was held at J.P. Doyle’s. Many of Kaczmarek’s ex-students, family and friends were on hand to show their support, along with John and Mark Cronin, the son and father co-founder and co-owner of the nationally recognized business John’s Crazy Socks.

“It’s important to have dreams. It’s more important to put them into action,” said Mark Cronin. “We’re a for profit with a social mission. Our mission is spreading happiness.”

John Cronin, 26, who has Down’s Syndrome, was born at Phelps Hospital. He underwent two major surgeries before he was three years old. The idea for John’s Crazy Socks, which sells 4,000 different socks and has shipped more than 375,000 packages to more than 88 countries since 2016, was born after he graduated high school and was pondering his future.

Of the company’s 34 employees, Mark Cronin said 22 have a disability. “We want other businesses to come in and see this works,” he said. “If we can do this, anybody can do this.”

The motto of Sleepy Coffee, slated to open in a former warehouse building in September, will be “Where kindness is served one cup of coffee at a time.”

“These people deserve a meaningful job where they are appreciated and valued,” Kaczmarek said. “We hope this will become the norm and not the exception. There’s a whole workforce untapped. I really believe in it. It’s like a dream come true. Everything is kind of falling into place.”

A link to a GoFundMe account that has been set up to assist Kaczmarek can be found at www.sleepycoffeetoo.org.