Business NewsLocal NewsSleepy Hollow News Retired Teacher to Open Socially Conscious Coffee Shop in SH Published 10 mins ago10 mins ago • Bookmarks: 3 Kim Kaczmarek met John and Mark Cronin at JP Doyle's in Sleepy Hollow. (photo by Rick Pezzullo) May 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— For 35 years, Kim Kaczmarek worked as a special education teacher at Sleepy Hollow High School. Now retired, Kaczmarek is planning to put several of her former students to work at a new coffee shop she is opening in the fall on Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow called Sleepy Coffee.Advertisement “I know how they can work and what they are capable of. They’re capable of so much more and I want the world to see that,” Kaczmarek said. In March, on National Down Syndrome Awareness Day, a fundraiser for Kaczmarek’s venture was held at J.P. Doyle’s. Many of Kaczmarek’s ex-students, family and friends were on hand to show their support, along with John and Mark Cronin, the son and father co-founder and co-owner of the nationally recognized business John’s Crazy Socks. “It’s important to have dreams. It’s more important to put them into action,” said Mark Cronin. “We’re a for profit with a social mission. Our mission is spreading happiness.” John Cronin, 26, who has Down’s Syndrome, was born at Phelps Hospital. He underwent two major surgeries before he was three years old. The idea for John’s Crazy Socks, which sells 4,000 different socks and has shipped more than 375,000 packages to more than 88 countries since 2016, was born after he graduated high school and was pondering his future. Of the company’s 34 employees, Mark Cronin said 22 have a disability. “We want other businesses to come in and see this works,” he said. “If we can do this, anybody can do this.” The motto of Sleepy Coffee, slated to open in a former warehouse building in September, will be “Where kindness is served one cup of coffee at a time.” “These people deserve a meaningful job where they are appreciated and valued,” Kaczmarek said. “We hope this will become the norm and not the exception. There’s a whole workforce untapped. I really believe in it. It’s like a dream come true. Everything is kind of falling into place.” A link to a GoFundMe account that has been set up to assist Kaczmarek can be found at www.sleepycoffeetoo.org. Advertisement Business News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Retired Teacher to Open Socially Conscious Coffee Shop in SH May 12, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- For 35 years, Kim Kaczmarek worked as a special education teacher at Sleepy Hollow High School. Now... Read More Local Charities Gullotta House Provides Aid to Westchester Families in Need May 11, 2022 The Gullotta House was founded in 2015 for the charitable purpose of helping Westchester families in need, regardless of income. ... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Student-Athletes Look to the Future May 10, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- To attend Sleepy Hollow’s recent college signing ceremony was to peer into the future. A bright future.... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Mercy College Adjuncts Overwhelmingly Approve New Contract May 9, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- The fight for higher wages for adjunct instructors at Mercy College was finally resolved on Tuesday, May... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Len Andrew Honored With Memorial Bench In Patriots Park May 7, 2022 By Robert Kimmel -- A new bench recently placed in Patriots Park by the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns honors... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Family YMCA and Rotary Club Describe Their Combined Events as “Huge Successes” May 6, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns and the Family YMCA are both using affirmative, matching appraisals of... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Tarrytown News They’re Back: Expect Faux FBI Agents to Once Again Gum Up Traffic in Tarrytown May 11 and 12 May 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— When last seen in town, which was in November, agents from the CBS drama FBI were flushing... Read More Environmental News A Changing of the Guard at Westchester Land Trust May 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Kara Whelan, currently vice president of the Westchester Land Trust (WLT), will succeed Lori Ensinger, who is... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Local News Our Schools Mercy College Newspaper Wins Five NY Press Awards May 5, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Mercy College’s school newspaper received five awards in the New York Press Association (NYPA) 2021 Better Newspaper... Read More Community News Pocantico Hills News Sleepy Hollow News Historic Hudson Valley Landmarks to Reopen Starting May 6th May 3, 2022 The four major historical tourist attractions in the area will re-open to the public, this month. The announcement was made... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint