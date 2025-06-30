Support our Sponsors
Masters School Graduation
Residents Warned About Bear Roaming Around Tarrytown

June 30, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

When it comes to the bare necessities about being aware of your surroundings, residents in Tarrytown are being urged to be on the lookout for a black bear that has been seen in the area recently.

Village officials reported in recent evenings a black bear was spotted in the Ridgecroft and The Crest neighborhoods.

Residents are recommended to use appropriate caution if they or their pets made come in close contact with the furry fellow.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), bears will readily utilize human-created food sources and repeat access can make bears bolder. This can lead to an increase in conflicts with humans around homes and residential areas, especially when natural food sources are scarce. Feeding bears intentionally is illegal.

The DEC advises residents never to feed or approach bears; secure food, garbage and recycling; remove bird feeders when bears are active; never leave pet food outdoors; clean and store grills and smokers; and alert neighbors about bear activity.

