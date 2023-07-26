Sponsor
Residents Voice Opinions on Future of Kingsland Point Park

Westchester County Executive George Latimer spoke to residents at Kingsland Point Park. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
July 25, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—-

 Approximately 100 local residents attended an outdoor public hearing July 22 on the future of Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow.

Kingsland Point Park is an 18-acre park located on the eastern shore of the Hudson River at the mouth of the Pocantico River in Sleepy Hollow. The park, which was built in 1926, is owned by Westchester County but operated and maintained by the village.

The current five-year lease between the county and village is up for renewal in October and officials from both entities have been meeting in recent months to discuss how the heavily utilized park, which offers recreational fields, kayak tours, picnic areas and stunning views of the river and historic lighthouse, can be improved.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the county has committed capital funding during his administration to renovate the lighthouse, fix the sea wall and refurbish the Kathryn W. Davis Pavilion.

“I look at this meeting as an opportunity to talk about what you see this park being in the future,” Latimer told attendees at last Saturday’s morning gathering.

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said Kingsland is his favorite park in the village.

“I can’t say enough about the views and the wind,” he said. “Is there something we need to do differently or better? I look at it as intermunicipal cooperation.”

Kingsland is currently only accessible from the Palmer Ave. Bridge over the Metro-North tracks, but former State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and others suggested access should be made from the Edge-on-Hudson development on River St.

“Connectivity to this park is essential,” said Anne White, 85, who lives at Kendal-on-Hudson.

Elizabethe Tucker, 45, of Webber Park admitted she swims illegally from the beach at Kingsland and implored officials to allow swimming for residents in the Hudson.

“This beach is (crowded) with swimmers because they have nowhere else to swim,” she said. “It’s a critical part of everyone’s emotional and physical well-being to enjoy a beach in a beautiful location.”

Another swimming enthusiast, a mother of two school-aged children who recently relocated to Sleepy Hollow from New York City, said she was shocked to find out swimming was not permitted at Kingsland and there was no village pool.

“It’s an economic issue, it’s a diversity issue, it’s an environmental issue,” she said. “Let kids use the river!”

Entrance/parking for Kingsland Point Park costs $5 per Sleepy Hollow resident vehicle or Westchester County park pass holder vehicles. Non-residents and non-county card holders must pay $10.

