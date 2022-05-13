Dobbs Ferry News
Residents to Vote on School Budgets, Board of Ed Candidates May 17

May 13, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

 Local residents will have the opportunity to vote on school budgets for the 2022-2023 calendar and Board of Education candidates on Tuesday, May 17.

Polls in the four area school districts will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dobbs Ferry

The Dobbs Ferry School District will be presenting a $51.3 million budget—a 4.79% spending increase from this year. The budget includes adding one high school counselor; adding two special education teachers (high school and Springhurst Elementary); expanding Science 21 to the fifth grade; and increasing building security guards and cameras.

District officials stated unexpected savings will come from the retirement this June of 16 teachers, administrators and support staff.

If the budget is approved, the average homeowner in the district will pay an additional $97 in property taxes next year.

Meanwhile, six candidates will be vying for three seats on the Board of Education. Board Vice President Shannon Stringer and Trustee Jean Lucasey are the two incumbents in the race. Also on the ballot will be Tim Cunningham, Jacqueline Huffman, Antonio Treglia and Darren Wood.

Voting takes place in the high school gymnasium.

Irvington

The Irvington School District has crafted a $68.47 million budget—a 3.18% spending hike. Property taxes are projected to decrease by 0.54%. The budget includes adding a special education teacher, master reading teacher, elementary school counselor, part-time art teacher and a custodian.

In the Board of Education race, 1st Vice President David Graber and Trustee Erin Bernstein will be trying to hold on to their seats as they compete with newcomer Andrea Flynn for the two seats that are up for grabs.

Voting will be held at the Main Street School.

Pocantico Hills

The Pocantico Hills School District has developed a $29.7 million budget—a 1.8% spending decrease. Property taxes are estimated to decrease 3.18% for Greenburgh residents and increase 1.83% for Mount Pleasant residents.

The budget includes adding a full-time school psychologist and creating and implementing a 3’s program.

Voters will also be asked to approve $1.25 million for improvements to the district swimming pool and the addition of a storage building. Capital reserves will be used for the work.

Incumbent Board of Education trustees Charlie Minton and Joseph McGrath are running unopposed for new three-year terms.

Voting will be held in the school gymnasium.

Tarrytown

The Tarrytown School District is looking for a thumbs up on an $86.4 million budget—a 3.1% spending increase. Taxes for Greenburgh residents are estimated to decrease 3.1% and increase 1.38% for Mount Pleasant residents.

There will also be two propositions on the ballot. One calls for the establishment of a capital reserve fund where the district will commit a maximum of $12 million in surplus funds over 10 years. The other seeks the approval of expected transportation costs of about $50,000 related to the identification of a Child Safety Zone from DeVries Avenue to Hemlock Drive where students currently walk to school but should be bused for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, in the Board of Education contest, three candidates will be squaring off for two available being vacated by incumbents. Ida Michael of Sleepy Hollow and John Sutherland and Amanda Wallwin of Tarrytown are on the ballot.

Residents of Tarrytown will be voting at Washington Irving School, while Sleepy Hollow residents will be voting at W.L. Morse School.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

