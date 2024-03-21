Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Residents, Officials Rip Report on Edgemont Incorporation Published 10 hours ago10h ago • Bookmarks: 10 Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner spoke out about draft report on Edgemont incorporating as a village. March 21, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— Residents and town officials crammed into Greenburgh Town Hall Wednesday to rip a draft report from a consulting firm retained to study the financial ramifications of the hamlet of Edgemont becoming Greenburgh’s seventh incorporated village. The Center for Government Research (CGR) was hired by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins reportedly for about $100,000. Last year, Stewart Cousins, who has represented Greenburgh and Edgemont since 2007, introduced a Chapter Amendment in Albany that would allow the close to 8,000 Edgemont residents to vote on incorporating as a separate village with its own government and elected officials.Sponsor In January, the Greenburgh Town Board adopted a resolution hiring former state Supreme Court Justice Peter Sherwood to oppose the bill, which amended the 140-year-old Village Law that was created when most of the town’s unincorporated area was farmland. “I’m staunchly concerned about a village that wants to separate,” said Bishop Wilbert Preston of Christ Temple Church in White Plains. “Voter separation is still alive in the State of New York on something that will impact our lives.” The Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC), a small group of residents that has been lobbying for Edgemont to become a village for seven years, submitted petitions in 2017 and 2019 that were defeated in court by Greenburgh but has not filed any new petitions. According to CGR, over the last 25 years, only three new villages have been formed in New York State. CGR estimated it would cost between $500,000 and $1.5 million for Edgemont to just get off the ground if it incorporated. However, its annual overall government costs would be approximately $30.8 million. Under state law, Edgemont would have to provide police services through Greenburgh. It would also have to work out a way to provide water to residents, since Greenburgh officials have indicated it would want Edgemont to split from the existing water district. In addition, Greenburgh has said it would seek to divest from parks in Edgemont since it would no longer be able to afford supporting them. Parks affected would be the Greenburgh Nature Center, Cranes Pond and Cotswold Park. “We serve all of Greenburgh. We have never had a focus on Edgemont,” said Jim Blann, treasurer of the Nature Center, who noted the non-profit facility draws 100,000 visitors annually, including 200 schools. CGR projected if Edgemont went out on its own, Greenburgh would reduce its costs in all departments by 7%, but residents in Unincorporated Greenburgh would see a 5.6% tax increase. “I’m concerned the town could be significantly hurt more,” said former Town Clerk Judith Beville. “We’re talking about an enormous scope that could make the incorporation of Edgemont impossible,” said Mike Schwartz, a 30-year Edgemont resident. Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner and Councilwoman Gina Jackson criticized the data in CGR’s draft report, with others characterized as being “Edgemont-centric.” “I’m very disappointed with this presentation. This does seem very one-sided,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t give the full picture.” At a Greenburgh meeting in January, Stewart Cousins explained her rationale for proposing the Chapter Amendment, which she maintained was not targeted at Edgemont, but was designed “to fix a system statewide” and align New York with laws throughout the country. CGR has until April 1 to submit a final report to New York State. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & Entertainment Shovels & Rope: Couples Therapy Through Music March 21, 2024 By Alan Sculley-- Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, the husband and wife duo that record and tour as Shovels... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Residents, Officials Rip Report on Edgemont Incorporation March 21, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents and town officials crammed into Greenburgh Town Hall Wednesday to rip a draft report from a... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High Senior Wins $80K in Science Talent Search March 20, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Christopher Zorn earned an $80,000 award after finishing in sixth place in the... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats March 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- The Transparent Accountable Government (TAG) Party, founded by first term mayor Martin Rutyna, took two of the... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Latimer Delivers Optimistic State of the County Address March 18, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- In what could be his final State of the County Address, Westchester County Executive George Latimer last... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Horror Vacui March 18, 2024 HORROR VACUI: The unbearable density of being By Krista Madsen– OUTER SPACE I learned this expression “horror vacui” from my friend Andrew... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High Band Performs Outside Islanders Game March 18, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- Let’s get this show on the road! The Irvington High School band did exactly that when it... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Comedian Kathy Griffin to Perform at Tarrytown Music Hall March 16, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Legendary comedian Kathy Griffin will be performing her no holds barred show at the Tarrytown Music Hall... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News HudCo in Dobbs Ferry Turns Five — And Celebrates with a Party! March 15, 2024 By Shana Liebman--- HudCo, Dobbs Ferry’s co-working space extraordinaire at the Hudson River Landing, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with... Read More Irvington News Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Centennial March 13, 2024 It was a momentous week for Girl Scouts in Irvington, as they celebrate 100 years since Isabel K, Benjamin, daughter... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint