RESIDENT VOLUNTEERS REQUESTED FOR “ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON BONDS AND DEBT”

November 4, 2020

Earlier in the year, I had reached out individually within our community of extremely talented and knowledgeable residents, asking for volunteers for a Study/Consulting Committee which might make recommendations to my office and the Town Board, regarding the Town’s insurance coverage, carriers, limits and costs. These volunteers, who bring with them real and substantial expertise in that area, are working diligently, providing recommendations and providing town officials with another look at an extremely costly segment of the Town’s budget. I am sure you join me in thanking these individuals for their hard work and for sharing their great knowledge and expertise.

Considering the success of the Insurance Committee, I am now reaching out to the community once again, asking that residents with experience in the Bond/Finance Market, join me and members of our Comptroller’s Office in a proposed Debt Study/Finance Committee to review the Town’s substantial Bond inventory and make recommendations for a defined future plan. I believe, based upon current interest rates, the Town might be in a position to refinance some or all of its Debt, to fully take advantage of these record low rates. The committee will also help the town come up with a plan to study long term capital expenditures (such as the police and court house infrastructure needs).Upon formation, the committee will begin its study immediately.

I have always been extremely grateful and proud that we live in a community comprised of neighbors who are rich in knowledge and respectful of the value of community service. Our residents have always made themselves available to participate in the betterment of our community, just another reason Greenburgh is a great place to live.

If you are interested in joining this committee, please contact me at:

pfeiner@greenburghny.com

914-438-1343 Cellular