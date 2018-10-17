by Barrett Seaman –

Following numerous citizen reports of drug activity in the village, Tarrytown Police, along with members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force on October 16 arrested 24-year-old Charles D. Riley of Hamilton Place. A warranted search of his premises uncovered quantities of marijuana,, cannabis oil, concentrated marijuana edible, money and ammunition. Riley was charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree. He was arraigned in Tarrytown Justice Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.