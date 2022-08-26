Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District

August 26, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Now that the dust has settled in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary with Rep. Jamaal Bowman scoring a decisive victory, his Republican opponent in November has stepped forward to let constituents know her main objectives.

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, who just recently entered the race, is a pediatrician in Westchester County, Medical Director of Bronxville Schools and a former mayor in Scarsdale.

“As a physician, a former mayor and now as a candidate for Congress, my most important objective always has been to make lives better,” she said. “Westchester needs a Congressional representative who will focus on making our communities more prosperous and safer. We need to address the issues of affordability, crime, education, energy and immigration.”

Born in Eastern Europe, Levitt Fisher emigrated to the United States in the 1950s where her family settled in the Bronx, running a grocery and general goods store. She and her husband, Harvey Flisser, a retired science teacher, met in high school and have lived in Westchester for more than 40 years.

“As a longtime resident of the county and with my Bronx origins, I believe I understand what is important to the residents of the district and, if elected, will work tirelessly to represent them and not push a personal agenda,” she said.

As part of redistricting, the 16th Con­gres­sional Dis­trict has been moved north­ward to in­clude Dobbs Ferry, Irv­ing­ton and parts of Tar­ry­town. It also includes the Bronx. The district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949.

“The Democrat legislative agenda has hurt Americans by inflating food, natural gas and gasoline prices. Their failure to enforce laws has produced a steady stream of illegal drugs and criminal activity that is eroding public safety,” Levitt Flisser stated.

“I disagree with the vote for three massive pieces of legislation to benefit crony capitalists and to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to target average Americans,” she remarked. “I strongly disagree with demonizing and defunding the police and will support efforts to remove progressive prosecutors who make our communities less safe.”

Bowman, a former educator, is seeking a second two-year term. The election is November 8.