Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Government & Politics

Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District

• Bookmarks: 1

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser
August 26, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Now that the dust has settled in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary with Rep. Jamaal Bowman scoring a decisive victory, his Republican opponent in November has stepped forward to let constituents know her main objectives.

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, who just recently entered the race, is a pediatrician in Westchester County, Medical Director of Bronxville Schools and a former mayor in Scarsdale.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

“As a physician, a former mayor and now as a candidate for Congress, my most important objective always has been to make lives better,” she said. “Westchester needs a Congressional representative who will focus on making our communities more prosperous and safer. We need to address the issues of affordability, crime, education, energy and immigration.”

Born in Eastern Europe, Levitt Fisher emigrated to the United States in the 1950s where her family settled in the Bronx, running a grocery and general goods store. She and her husband, Harvey Flisser, a retired science teacher, met in high school and have lived in Westchester for more than 40 years.

“As a longtime resident of the county and with my Bronx origins, I believe I understand what is important to the residents of the district and, if elected, will work tirelessly to represent them and not push a personal agenda,” she said.

As part of redistricting, the 16th Con­gres­sional Dis­trict has been moved north­ward to in­clude Dobbs Ferry, Irv­ing­ton and parts of Tar­ry­town. It also includes the Bronx. The district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949.

“The Democrat legislative agenda has hurt Americans by inflating food, natural gas and gasoline prices. Their failure to enforce laws has produced a steady stream of illegal drugs and criminal activity that is eroding public safety,” Levitt Flisser stated.

“I disagree with the vote for three massive pieces of legislation to benefit crony capitalists and to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to target average Americans,” she remarked. “I strongly disagree with demonizing and defunding the police and will support efforts to remove progressive prosecutors who make our communities less safe.”

Bowman, a former educator, is seeking a second two-year term. The election is November 8.

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District

Republican Opponent Ready to Take on Bowman in 16th District

August 26, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Now that the dust has settled in the 16th Congressional District Democratic primary with Rep. Jamaal Bowman...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery

Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery

August 25, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore...
Read More
HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow

HUD Money Awarded to Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow

August 24, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- The North Tarrytown Housing Authority in Sleepy Hollow was one of 10 public housing agencies in New...
Read More
Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the...
Read More
Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of...
Read More
BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS

August 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns...
Read More
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College...
Read More
The Blaze Is Back!

The Blaze Is Back!

August 20, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...
Read More
Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

August 19, 2022
By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop...
Read More
Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

August 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
1 view
bookmark icon