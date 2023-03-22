Sponsor
Letters to the Editor

Representative Lawler should Oppose Fossil Fuel Giveaway Bill

March 22, 2023


Republicans in the US Congress are considering a disastrous bill, HR1 (the Lower Energy Costs Act), that would give polluting corporations approvals on toxic, costly fossil fuel projects. As a resident of Ossining, NY, I urge Representative Lawler to strongly oppose HR1. Now is the time to transition to clean energy, not rubber stamp more oil and gas projects.

HR1 is a giveaway to fossil fuel corporations. Despite the sustainability and affordability of wind andsolar, HR1 fast tracks toxic and costly fossil fuel projects. It also undos decades of environmentaladvocacy that protects people and the planet, including the National Environmental Protection Act.Representative Lawler, are you going to stand with big oil lobbyists and Speaker McCarthy, or with yourconstituents who care deeply about addressing climate change? Yesterday, the UN’s latest climatereport warns of a ‘rapidly closing’ window to avert global warming. In all, we are not on track to limitglobal warming enough to ensure a livable future. This is our reality .

Supporting this bill is short-sightedand continues the fossil fuel industry’s business-as-usual and power over our future while they rake inhundreds of billions in profit on the year.We need to build a future where all communities, especially those most impacted by environmentaland climate injustice, have clean air and water. Stopping HR1 is critical to make this future possible!

Sincerely,

Suzie Ross

Ossining

