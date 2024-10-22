Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow News

Representative Lawler Helps Sleepy Hollow Trustees Mark The Village’s 150th Anniversary

Trustees Husselbee, Rodriguez, Deputy Mayor Scaglione and Trustee Andruss with Rep. Lawler on the Speaker's Balcony at The Capitol
October 22, 2024

By Thomas Andruss–

The Mayor, Board of Trustees, and the Village Administrator were invited to join 17th District Congressman Mike Lawler at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday September 19th as he gave a speech in honor of the 150th Anniversary of the Village of Sleepy Hollow on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Our whirlwind visit to the Capital began the previous evening with a one-of-kind, after-hours tour of his offices, the House Chamber and the rest of the history-filled rooms of the Capitol Building. The tour, led by the Congressman and his staff, included many memorable locations, including:

*The Great Rotunda – the impressive gathering space beneath the Capitol dome.

*Statuary Hall – which displays numerous statues dedicated by each State.

*The House Chamber – where Congress meets when in session.

*Memorial Door – the site of the United States Capitol shooting that occurred on July 24, 1998.

*The Old Senate Chamber – currently used primarily for ceremonial purposes.

*The Speaker’s Balcony – overlooking the Mall and with views of the DC historical sites.

The tour lasted two hours, during which the Congressman provided an interesting view of the different historical events that happened there. It was like a lesson in U.S. history and a class trip for elected officials rolled into one.

The highlight of the trip would take place Thursday morning, however. Our group of four Trustees (Deputy Mayor Scaglione and Trustees Andruss, Husselbee and Rodriguez) were led through the underground tunnels, through security checkpoints and eventually to seats in the House Gallery. We listened intently as Members of Congress from various States gave 5-minute presentations, speeches, proclamations, and arguments on subjects ranging from memorials for respected citizens, to local business highlights, to the conflict in Gaza. It was great to hear our Country’s elected Representatives offer their sincere positions on a vast number of topics.

When Congressman Lawler rose to take his place at the podium, he delivered a passionate and personal speech about the role of Washington Irving and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow story and so many other things that make our Village so unique and interesting. Lawler went on to recognize significant local businesses such as JP Doyle’s and prominent local citizens, including the late Chick Galella. Now, Sleepy Hollow’s national significance will forever remain in the Congressional Record of the United States.

This trip comes on the heels of a similar celebration at the State Capitol in Albany in June, when the Board was hosted by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky. Like Congressman Lawler, Leader Stewart-Cousins delivered a passionate speech honoring our great village which was followed by a resounding applause in the Senate chamber. The Board would like to thank all of our local elected leaders who have been so gracious and enthusiastic about celebrating Sleepy Hollow during our 150th Anniversary.

It’s been a great year of celebrations for our Village, and we look forward to seeing you at the remaining 150th Anniversary events!

Watch “Commemorating the Village of Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary” on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/5205wETNvCU?si=9Vth6gk6H5E7CqRq

Read or leave a comment on this story...

