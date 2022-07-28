Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night

July 28, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

It’s one of the busiest stretches of road in the Hudson Valley—nearly two miles of pavement that includes a Thruway entrance and three major intersections. On its borders are two schools, half a dozen churches and twice that many apartment complexes, not to mention the heart of commercial downtown Tarrytown.

Because it is a state road (NY rte. 9), the New York State Department of Transportation (NYDOT) is responsible for its maintenance. Thus, it is Albany that dictates when and for how long Broadway’s four lanes will be serially shut down. This job was supposed to have been done last year but was postponed because it was Con Ed’s turn to tear up the streets.

Last month, village administrator Rich Slingerland sent out an email alert that the paving trucks and rollers were finally coming to town in July for two weeks. They would do their work at night—from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.—in order to minimize disruption. As the rush hour traffic fades, those orange rubber barrels that have been lurking at the side of the road will take their positions, blocking off lanes and forcing traffic into single file.

In addition to working at night, NYSDOT has split the two-week task in half, working from the south up to Tappan Landing Rd., taking a pause and then plunging into the thick of Tarrytown’s business district for four to six nights. “The crews are working at night because allows the project to move faster and be less disruptive,” VA Slingerland explained in a village-wide memo. “Nevertheless, please expect noise, dust, traffic delays and other disruptions while the work is underway.” In the coming week, we can expect detours off Broadway and onto Washington Street, which itself has been subject to closures this summer.

For the most part, the first phase went smoothly. Not only did the pavers complete their work within the scheduled time frame, they also expanded the project from its original starting point at the intersection with rte. 119 all the way back to the light at Gracemere and the entrance to the Montefiore complex.

That meant leveling the notorious left-hand turning lane from Broadway onto the I-87/287 entrance ramp—an improvement sure to reduce both auto repair bills and chiropractor fees for the thousands of drivers who have had to endure the rough equivalent of riding out a 5.7 earthquake or a small aircraft flight through a thunderstorm. All credit goes to Slingerland and Tarrytown mayors going back to Drew Fixell (with help from Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins) for relentlessly lobbying NYSDOT to include that stretch.

On Wednesday night, phase two began. The pavers will start at Tappan Landing, roll through the Main Street intersection and not come to rest until they reach Beekman Avenue at rte. 448, Bedford Road. With luck, they will leave town in the early days of August, and peace will return…until Con Ed returns and rips up all that beautiful black pavement.

