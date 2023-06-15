Rep. Lawler: Listen to Your Constituents

June 15, 2023

The gun violence crisis is horrific and unique to our country. There have been more than 200 mass shootings across the US so far this year. 71% of Americans want more gun safety laws.

There are a multiple laws Congress can pass to chip away at this crisis. Yet Mike Lawler did the exact opposite when he recently voted for a bill (HJ Res 44) that loosens a specific Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ gun regulation on pistol braces. The pistol brace accessory is often paired with AR-style weapon. These modified weapons were used in a Nashville school shooting that killed 6, including 3 children, earlier this year and the 2021 mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that killed 10 people. There is no excuse for wanting to loosen this regulation.

Mike Lawler is not representing those of us who value gun safety legislation as a priority.

Sincerely,

Wendy Holtzman, Peekskill