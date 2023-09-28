Sponsor
Letters to the Editor

Rep. Lawler: Call Out Trump For His Role In The Shutdown

September 28, 2023

To the Editor:

“This isn’t conservative Republicanism. This is stupidity.” Mike Lawler is calling out his fellow House Republican members about the probable government shutdown. Why is he not mentioning who these people are getting their marching orders from?  

Here’s the statement from the former POTUS: UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN! Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of ‘Justice,’ and End Election Interference.

Unless Congressman Lawler speaks out against the dangerous former President, he is not credible. The Republican Party is completely compromised. A true conservative Republican leader would alert his constituents to the big picture including the presumptive Republican nominee for President and his anti democratic campaign promises.

Thank you.

Wendy Holtzman 

Peekskill 

