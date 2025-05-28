Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown News
Rental Housing Project Under Review in Tarrytown

Current building at 303 South Broadway. (photo by Sunny McLean)
May 28, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A developer is looking to transform a current office building in Tarrytown into a rental housing project.

Earlier this month, the Board of Trustees referred a zoning amendment petition from AmTrust Realty, owners of 303 South Broadway, to establish an overlay zone to the village Planning Board.

The 7.5-acre site at South Broadway is currently in the Office Building (OB) District. AmTrust, which has owned the property since 1997, is seeking the zoning change so it can build 320 rental units, along with 4,700 square feet of retail space.

The proposal, which is in its early stages, would also include 402 parking spaces, a half-acre park and a pathway to connect to the Riverwalk.

“There’s a long road ahead of interface and opportunity,” AmTrust Realty President Jonathan Bennett told trustees during a special work session.

The overlay zone under consideration would only apply to a few properties in the OB District with frontage on Route 9 or on Route 119 (White Plains Road).

The Planning Board, which will be the lead agency for the project under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), discussed the project during a May 14 work session and is expected to listen to a formal presentation from AmTrust at its June 23 meeting.

Village Engineer Donato Pennella noted when AmTrust first made its proposal in July 2024 it was calling for 219 units. A new plan with 100 more units was submitted on May 8.

“We’re trying to figure out procedurally what are we going to do next,” he said.

AmTrust is proposing to market 15% of the units as so-called “affordable.” Some trustees, such as David Kim, had expressed a desire for AmTrust to up that amount to 20%.

“The tradeoff for more affordability is more apartments,” Mayor Karen Brown said at an April 30 work session. “We’ll leave it to the Planning Board to make recommendations to us.”

Trustees will have the task of deciding whether or not to rezone the property.

 

