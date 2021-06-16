Reminder: EngageAsia Japanese Craft Webinar 6/17

Join EngageAsia for our upcoming special webinar on Japanese craftsmanship. The talk will feature Kathleen Krauth, a founding member of JapanCraft21 , an organization that identifies vulnerable but viable traditional Japanese crafts and assists in their revitalization.

Kathleen — a recipient of the 2013 Elgin Heinz Outstanding Teacher Award, which is directed by EngageAsia, — will introduce key ideas of Japanese aesthetics and how those aesthetics are reflected in a variety of Japanese crafts. She will also highlight the critical moment facing Japanese crafts and provide an overview of JapanCraft21’s mission and approach in assisting Japanese crafts for survival and success in the 21st century.

This webinar will be held on June 17 (Thursday) at 7:00 PM EDT. Please register below to attend.

A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated.