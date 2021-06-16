Community Board Reminder: EngageAsia Japanese Craft Webinar 6/17 Published 5 mins ago5 mins ago June 16, 2021 REMINDER Webinar Invitation Join EngageAsia for our upcoming special webinar on Japanese craftsmanship. The talk will feature Kathleen Krauth, a founding member of JapanCraft21, an organization that identifies vulnerable but viable traditional Japanese crafts and assists in their revitalization. Kathleen — a recipient of the 2013 Elgin Heinz Outstanding Teacher Award, which is directed by EngageAsia, — will introduce key ideas of Japanese aesthetics and how those aesthetics are reflected in a variety of Japanese crafts. She will also highlight the critical moment facing Japanese crafts and provide an overview of JapanCraft21’s mission and approach in assisting Japanese crafts for survival and success in the 21st century.Advertisement This webinar will be held on June 17 (Thursday) at 7:00 PM EDT. Please register below to attend. A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated. Register Now Share the News!Advertisement Community News COVID News Hooray For The Herd! June 15, 2021 It did not take long for Governor Andrew Cuomo to launch the celebration. On Tuesday, the state passed the magical,... Read More COVID News Westchester and NY State Reach A COVID Milestone In Mid-June June 15, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— We can all feel it and see it around us, but it is still gratifying to read... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Student Wins International Film Award June 12, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News June 2021 TEAC News June 12, 2021 NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,... Read More Community News Goings on in town Irvington News Local News Our Community Top News The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst June 11, 2021 By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Top News State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher June 11, 2021 By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a... Read More Community News Local News Tarrytown News Top News Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility June 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History June 9, 2021 By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign June 8, 2021 By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint