Remembering Breonna Taylor–March 13

By Robert Kimmel- Each of the four candidates competing for the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of...
March 12, 2021
On Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m., you can watch and listen in on a special “River Towns Civil Rights Forum” leadership discussion panel for a time of reflection and as a reminder that the work of building community and improving relations and systems of equity between governance, policing, and the Black community is still very much unfinished, both nationally and locally. This is in webinar format and only the panelists will be visible and audible.
To watch, on Saturday at 1 p.m., go to http://bit.ly/3cmfIko for this thought-provoking and reflective Zoom presentation, brought to you by an informal gathering of leaders from across the river towns. We might also later send around some reading resources for those interested in a refresher of the circumstances around her death.
COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables
March 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are...
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers
March 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents...
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum
March 10, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- On Wednesday, March 10th, Sleepy Hollow residents had an opportunity to see and hear from each of...
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Now Open to 60+ Seniors and Teachers
March 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- There's a lot happening in the world of COVID—most of it good. *Fresh on the heels of...
Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign
March 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and...
March 2021 TEAC News
March 7, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL Facebook Instagram Website MARCH 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING...
Irvington Earns Environmental Designation
March 6, 2021
-- By Dean Gallea The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in...
Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity
March 5, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Grace Thybulle will never forget the trepidation she experienced when she joined the Irvington girls' varsity basketball...
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry
March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run...