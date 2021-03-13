Remembering Breonna Taylor–March 13

March 12, 2021

On Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m., you can watch and listen in on a special “River Towns Civil Rights Forum” leadership discussion panel for a time of reflection and as a reminder that the work of building community and improving relations and systems of equity between governance, policing, and the Black community is still very much unfinished, both nationally and locally. This is in webinar format and only the panelists will be visible and audible.

To watch, on Saturday at 1 p.m., go to http://bit.ly/3cmfIko for this thought-provoking and reflective Zoom presentation, brought to you by an informal gathering of leaders from across the river towns. We might also later send around some reading resources for those interested in a refresher of the circumstances around her death.

