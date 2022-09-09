Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns

September 9, 2022

Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those who gave their own lives to save those of others. Here’s a guide to ceremonies in our communities:

Westchester County: The Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla will be the setting on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Town of Greenburgh: The town, Fairview, Hartsdale and Greenville Fire departments will lead ceremonies at Richard Presser Park on Central Avenue in Hartsdale in front of the Greenburgh 9/11 Memorial Mural, which contains 1,836 6-by-6-inch individual tiles, painted in 2002 by artists all over Westchester County on a 120 foot wall.

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow: As they have for the past decade, the fire departments from the two villages will gather at the southeast corner of Patriots Park to honor the fallen. The program will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Irvington: Led by Mayor Brian C. Smith, the village’s fire, EMT and police personnel will gather at 8:45 a.m. at the southern end of Scenic Hudson Park with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Dobbs Ferry: Hosted by the fire department, the ceremony will take place at the village’s Waterfront Park at 12:30 p.m.