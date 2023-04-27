Rematch Set for Mayor in Village of Tarrytown

April 27, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The 2023 election in the Village of Tarrytown will feature a rematch for mayor between incumbent Karen Brown and former longtime Trustee Doug Zollo.

Sponsor



Zollo, a 37-year village resident who served 18 non-consecutive years on the board but was soundly defeated by Brown in 2021, secured enough signatures to qualify for the Nov. 7 election.

However, what is motivating the 73-year-old Zollo to run again for mayor remains a mystery as he has declined to respond to several inquiries from The Hudson Independent.

Zollo, a registered Independent, owns a manufacturers representation firm that sells paper and plastic products, along with a property management company with his wife that he operates from a building on South Broadway.

The only information Zollo was willing to reveal was his running mates for three available trustee seats. Peter Bartolacci, a CPA consultant and resident of Miller Ave., ran unsuccessfully with Zollo two years ago. He also failed to answer an email seeking comment on him returning to the ballot.

Joining Zollo and Bartolacci on the Republican and Independent lines are Haydee McCarthy, an interior designer, and John Callanan, an educator and small business owner.

Meanwhile, Brown will be running for a second two-year term at the top of the Democratic ticket. The 30-year village resident said she is proud of the accomplishments of the board under her leadership.

“In the 18 months I’ve been mayor, the Board of Trustees has advanced so many projects such as repairs on Main St. sidewalks, getting the state to repave the entrance to 287, replacing the windows at the Elizabeth Mascia Childcare Center and completing structural work on Riverside Fire House, to name a few,” she said. “We’ve negotiated a lease agreement for the Washington Irving Boat Club, brought the Cornell Adaptive Design Studio to study our waterfront. We’ve overseen the hiring of a new treasurer, Recreation Superintendent and diverse group of new police officers.”

“Frankly, I’m surprised that Doug is dissatisfied with the job we’re doing,” Brown added. “Nevertheless, I have confidence in the democratic process and competition is never a bad thing.”

Joining Brown on the ticket for trustee seats are incumbents Becky McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley.

Village Justice Kyle McGovern rounds out the Democratic slate as he seeks a fourth four-year term on the bench.