Letters to the Editor Reject Abinanti's Dangerous Views on Vaccines Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago June 26, 2022 Your mailbox is probably filling with political postcards. Assemblyman Abinanti's mailers are confusing because he has in the past put forth legislation to give people more leeway to opt out of vaccinations for philosophical reasons, and reject science. https://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/15/nyregion/refuse-to-vaccinate-little-religious-ground-to-stand-on.html This was a very informative overview and history of the anti-vax movement. Fueled by disinformation, there is such huge societal harm for something long ago debunked. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/25/magazine/anti-vaccine-movement.html "In 2014, someone with measles, one of the most contagious viruses known to humanity, visited Disneylandin Orange County. Like the coronavirus, the measles virus spreads through the air we breathe. One hundred forty-seven people across the United States contracted the virus, some directly from that infected person, others from travelers who brought the disease home with them. (Additional cases linked to the California outbreak occurred in Canada and Mexico.) At least 45 percent were unvaccinated, according to the C.D.C.; another 43 percent had an unknown vaccination status — meaning many of them could have been unvaccinated as well. Although the available data is incomplete, as many as 20 percent of those who caught the measles ended up in the hospital."… "In 2019, they got even worse. That year, the country experienced major measles outbreaks in under-vaccinated communities in Washington State, New York, California and elsewhere. The 1,282 documented cases were more than the C.D.C. had registered in a single year since 1992. The outbreaks were nearly enough to make the virus endemic again, meaning that after its eradication from the United States 19 years earlier, measles almost became re-established in the country." Please vote for MaryJane Shimsky for NYS Assembly. Please encourage everyone to vote. Marjorie Hsu Sleepy Hollow