Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11

County Executive George Latimer promotes registration for COVID Vaccine
January 11, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Following the announcement by the state that Groups 1A and 1B in the pecking order for COVID-19 vaccination, Westchester County Executive George Latimer promulgated the procedures to be followed to register for an appointment to get the vaccine. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, the State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline will open for scheduling appointments for those eligible. The phone number is: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Before being able to receive the vaccine, eligible individuals must complete a New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form online at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine, after which they will receive a submission ID.

Who’s Eligible:

Previously, only frontline medical workers were eligible. Now the list in total is comprised of:

·          Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff

·         Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff

·         Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff

·         Registered Nurses

·         Specialty medical practices of all types

·         Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff

·         Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff

·         Physical Therapists and their staff

·         Optometrists and their staff

·         Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides

·         Home care workers

·         Hospice workers

·         Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

With Group 1B added, the list expands to include:

·         Teachers and education workers

·         First responders

·         Public safety workers

·         Public transit workers

·         People 75 and older

·         High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

·         Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

·         Federally Qualified Health Center employees

·         EMS workers

·         Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

·         Staff and residents at Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), Office of Mental Health (OMH) and the Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS)

·         Urgent Care providers

·         Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

·         All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

·         All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

In his Monday briefing, Latimer put the urgency in getting vaccinated in context. The infection situation in the county is “not good; it’s getting worse.” Coming out of the weekend, there were 10,894 active cases in Westchester–506 in the four rivertowns. Hospitalizations as of Saturday stood at 504. On Halloween night, said Latimer, there were just 51.

