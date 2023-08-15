By Barrett Seaman— In advance of what was expected to be an appearance by Governor Kathy Hochul at a forum...Read More
August 15, 2023
Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group:
- Soccer clinics at Devries Park–Six Fridays starting 9/15. 2:30pm for ages 2 & 3. 3:30pm for ages 3 & 4. 4:30pm for
ages 5 & 6.
- Basketball clinics at Barnhardt Park–Six Saturday mornings starting 9/16. 9am for ages 6 & 7. 10am for ages 8 & 9. 11am for ages 10-12.
- Multi-Sports clinics at Barnhardt Park–Six Saturday afternoons starting 9/16. 1pm for ages 2 & 3. 2pm for ages 3-5. 3pm also for ages 3-5.
All clinics $99.00 per child (until Aug 30). Register early before sessions close.
Register on-line at https://usasportgroup.com. (Enter child’s age and zip code 10591 for our classes).
Call 914 366-5109 for more informationRead or leave a comment on this story...
Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports
August 15, 2023
Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group: Soccer clinics at Devries...Read More
Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden
August 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo - The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow communities are mourning the sudden loss of Joseph Golden. Golden, a...Read More
The Greening
August 13, 2023
THE GREENING: The second installment of a color trilogy By Krista Madsen– I played with shades of blue in my water trilogy, now...Read More
Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly
August 12, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- CJ Reilly and a cadre of “arborists in training” were on a mission. Reilly, Director of...Read More
Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown
August 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- It wasn’t the $1.5 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner in the area is taking home a...Read More
State-sponsored Bike Tour Makes Dobbs Ferry One of its Stops
August 8, 2023
Throughout Friday, they came from out of the north, in packs of 20 or more, in smaller clutches and alone....Read More
Bridging the US/Ukraine Gap, One Shoebox at a Time
August 6, 2023
By Aurora Rose Horn-- Meet Shaye Kirman, a 17-year-old rising high school senior from New York City who has found...Read More
Fibonacci Φ
August 5, 2023
FIBONACCI Φ: A Starry, Scarry Midlife Crisis Story By Krista Madsen– THE MATH When I decided two years ago at the age...Read More
State Grant Allows Historic African-American Church to Further Its Mission
August 2, 2023
By Jude Firpo-Cappiello-- The Shiloh Baptist Church, located on North Washington Street in Tarrytown, recently received a $12,000 grant through...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.