Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports

August 15, 2023

Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group:

Soccer clinics at Devries Park–Six Fridays starting 9/15. 2:30pm for ages 2 & 3. 3:30pm for ages 3 & 4. 4:30pm for

ages 5 & 6.

ages 5 & 6. Basketball clinics at Barnhardt Park–Six Saturday mornings starting 9/16. 9am for ages 6 & 7. 10am for ages 8 & 9. 11am for ages 10-12.

Multi-Sports clinics at Barnhardt Park–Six Saturday afternoons starting 9/16. 1pm for ages 2 & 3. 2pm for ages 3-5. 3pm also for ages 3-5.

All clinics $99.00 per child (until Aug 30). Register early before sessions close.

Register on-line at https://usasportgroup.com. (Enter child’s age and zip code 10591 for our classes).

Call 914 366-5109 for more information