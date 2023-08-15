Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow News

Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports

August 15, 2023

Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group:

  • Soccer clinics at Devries Park–Six Fridays starting 9/15. 2:30pm for ages 2 & 3. 3:30pm for ages 3 & 4. 4:30pm for
    ages 5 & 6.
  • Basketball clinics at Barnhardt Park–Six Saturday mornings starting 9/16. 9am for ages 6 & 7. 10am for ages 8 & 9. 11am for ages 10-12.
  • Multi-Sports clinics at Barnhardt Park–Six Saturday afternoons starting 9/16. 1pm for ages 2 & 3. 2pm for ages 3-5. 3pm also for ages 3-5.

All clinics $99.00 per child (until Aug 30). Register early before sessions close.

Register on-line at https://usasportgroup.com. (Enter child’s age and zip code 10591 for our classes).

Call 914 366-5109 for more information

