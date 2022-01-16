Politics
Reginald Lafayette, Former County Dem Chair and Co-Chair of Board of Elections, Dead at 69

Reggie Lafayette dead at 69
January 16, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Encomiums and eulogies poured in from Westchester politicians of both parties over the weekend after word spread that Reginald “Reggie” Lafayette died on Saturday morning. No cause has been announced.

As recently as the fall of 2020, he was simultaneously chairman of the Westchester County Democratic Party and the Democratic co-chair of the county Board of Elections.

He was also chairman of the Democratic Party in Mt. Vernon, his hometown, where he had once served as deputy comptroller and city clerk.

Lafayette held the chairs of both the party and the election commission simultaneously for over a decade before he was challenged for the party chairmanship in the lead-up to the 2020 elections by Bill Serratore, head of Democrats in Mt. Kisco, and Suzanne Berger, Greenburgh party chair, who eventually succeeded Lafayette in the county party role.

In August of 2020, the three participated in a debate on Indy Talks, a half-hour cable TV interview show produced by The Hudson Independent. (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/indy-talks-westchester-dem-chair-candidates-ep-21/). Less than a week after the debate, Lafayette announced that he would relinquish the party chairmanship (though he continued in his Board of Elections position.).

Calling his passing “a shock,” Ms. Berger also credited him for being “a mentor to many and an astute observer of the political scene in Westchester.  I’ll miss the wisdom of his insights and the advice he generously offered me in the last year.”

Berger was not alone in praising the former party leader. County Executive George Latimer, who dated his friendship with Lafayette back half a century to their days together in Mt. Vernon where they co-coached a Little League team, said that it was “without doubt that no person did more to bring diversity to City and County government than Reggie.”

Douglas Colety. Lafayette’s GOP counterpart as election commissioner said that “Many of our fellow election commissioners around the state would marvel at the close working relationship—and yes, the close friendship—that Reggie and I shared over the past 13 years.”

