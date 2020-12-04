Regina Ciriello, 82

December 4, 2020

Regina Ciriello, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, formerly of Yonkers and Hastings-on-Hudson, died peacefully November 30 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 82. She was born December 31, 1937, in Yonkers, o Ruggiero and Anna Chiascione. She graduated from Yonkers High School and Hunter College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in education. She would go on to teach second grade with the Yonkers Public Schools.

She married her husband, Patsy Ciriello, on July 5, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Church in Yonkers. Mrs. Ciriello was a wonderful, selfless, caring, and optimistic wife, mother, and grandmother. She had an affection for watching New York Yankees games at Yankee Stadium with her family and had a love for television shows and movies.

She is survived by her beloved husband, two sons, Patrick (Marcia) and Roger (Kathryn), twin sister, Anne Talone of Yonkers, and brother Thomas Chiascione of Toms River, NJ. She was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Serino, Marie Chiascione, and brother Dr. Stephen Chiascione. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren who were the lights of her life: Jade, Timothy, Mary, Isabella, Daniel, and Grace. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.

