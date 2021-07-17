Business News
Local News
Tarrytown News

Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

• Bookmarks: 2

July 17, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

 Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities at the company’s Tarrytown campus and create 1,000 new full-time, high-skill jobs over the next five years.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Regeneron considered several other sites in the tri-state area before deciding to stay in the Mid-Hudson region. The state’s Empire State Development offered the biotechnology company up to $100 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits if its hiring goals are achieved.

“The continued growth of Regeneron here in New York is yet another indication that we are leading the way in the life sciences and attracting the jobs of tomorrow,” Cuomo said. “Not only will this expansion further drive economic growth in the Mid-Hudson Region, but fuel lifesaving innovation and development that benefits the entire world.”

Regeneron intends to substantially expand its research and development capabilities in Tarrytown, which will include the addition of new preclinical manufacturing and process development suites, laboratories and office space. The project will encompass the construction of up to eight buildings, three parking garages and a central utility plant totaling approximately 900,000 square feet.

Road infrastructure improvements will be necessary to support additional buildings at Regeneron’s existing headquarters and R&D campus. The project is planned to take place in two phases over six years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of continued and long-term investment in the biopharmaceutical industry, and Regeneron is proud to pursue life-changing science and technology from our labs and manufacturing facilities in New York State,” said Regeneron President and Chief Executive Officer Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D. “In 2020 and 2021, the Regeneron team has worked tirelessly, bringing forward new treatments for people with COVID-19, Ebola, multiple forms of cancer and pediatric atopic dermatitis. As we expand our team and site, we look forward to bringing even more medical breakthroughs to patients in need.”

Expansion planning will begin this summer and project construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron is the largest biotech company in New York State and one of the largest in the world. The company is included among the Civic 50 most community-minded companies in the nation.

“Regeneron has been an innovative leader in working to help people suffering from a wide range of diseases and medical conditions, including our current fight against COVID-19,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “I’m proud that they call Westchester home, and their $1.8 billion investment to expand in our region will have a tremendous economic impact locally and statewide while creating 1,000 good full-time jobs. I look forward to the completion of this expansion and their continued success.”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

July 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--  Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer

Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer

July 14, 2021
Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage...
Read More
COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again

COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again

July 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas

Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas

July 12, 2021
The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following...
Read More
July 2021 TEAC News

July 2021 TEAC News

July 12, 2021
JULY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month, say goodbye to single-use plastics. Plant up Tarrytown with sunflowers and...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.

July 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the...
Read More
Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine

Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine

July 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting...
Read More
Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

July 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the...
Read More
Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

July 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a...
Read More
Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

July 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
117 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *