Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site

July 17, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities at the company’s Tarrytown campus and create 1,000 new full-time, high-skill jobs over the next five years.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Regeneron considered several other sites in the tri-state area before deciding to stay in the Mid-Hudson region. The state’s Empire State Development offered the biotechnology company up to $100 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits if its hiring goals are achieved.

“The continued growth of Regeneron here in New York is yet another indication that we are leading the way in the life sciences and attracting the jobs of tomorrow,” Cuomo said. “Not only will this expansion further drive economic growth in the Mid-Hudson Region, but fuel lifesaving innovation and development that benefits the entire world.”

Regeneron intends to substantially expand its research and development capabilities in Tarrytown, which will include the addition of new preclinical manufacturing and process development suites, laboratories and office space. The project will encompass the construction of up to eight buildings, three parking garages and a central utility plant totaling approximately 900,000 square feet.

Road infrastructure improvements will be necessary to support additional buildings at Regeneron’s existing headquarters and R&D campus. The project is planned to take place in two phases over six years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of continued and long-term investment in the biopharmaceutical industry, and Regeneron is proud to pursue life-changing science and technology from our labs and manufacturing facilities in New York State,” said Regeneron President and Chief Executive Officer Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D. “In 2020 and 2021, the Regeneron team has worked tirelessly, bringing forward new treatments for people with COVID-19, Ebola, multiple forms of cancer and pediatric atopic dermatitis. As we expand our team and site, we look forward to bringing even more medical breakthroughs to patients in need.”

Expansion planning will begin this summer and project construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

Founded in 1988, Regeneron is the largest biotech company in New York State and one of the largest in the world. The company is included among the Civic 50 most community-minded companies in the nation.

“Regeneron has been an innovative leader in working to help people suffering from a wide range of diseases and medical conditions, including our current fight against COVID-19,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “I’m proud that they call Westchester home, and their $1.8 billion investment to expand in our region will have a tremendous economic impact locally and statewide while creating 1,000 good full-time jobs. I look forward to the completion of this expansion and their continued success.”

