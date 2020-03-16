Regeneron in Trials with Potential COVID-19 Treatment

By Barrett Seaman

Tarrytown-based Regeneron Corporation announced on Monday that it has launched a clinical program to evaluate the effectiveness of Kevzara® (sarilumab) as a treatment for severe COVID-19 infections. The double-blind Phase 2/3 trial plans to enroll 400 patients around the country, starting in New York, and test its effect on fever and oxygen deprivation caused by the virus. The second phase of the study, according to the company, “will evaluate the improvement in longer-term outcomes including preventing death and reducing the need for mechanical ventilation, supplemental oxygen and/or hospitalization.” Regeneron is working with the pharmaceutical company Sanofi as well as with the Food and Drug Administration.

Regeneron is also working on a novel antibody cocktail that has the potential to prevent COVID-19 that they hope will be ready for human testing this summer.