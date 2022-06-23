Advertisement
Tarrytown News

Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

NY Governor Kathy Hochul and other officials celebrate Regeneron's groundbreaking June 22
June 23, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing facilities on its Tarrytown campus, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals broke ground on the project. There to celebrate with co-founders, Drs. Leonard Schleifer and George Yancopoulos, was New York Governor Kathy Hochul along with a host of state and local elected officials basking in the phenomenal success of the $16 billion in sales biotech giant, an early star in the fight against COVID—19.

No wonder. With this expansion, Regeneron will add at least 1,000 full-time, high-skill jobs as it creates, tests and develops medicines to treat a wide range of diseases. Construction will take place in two phases with completion targeted for 2027. The New York State Empire State Development Corporation is kicking in up to $100 million through Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

The direct and indirect fiscal benefit to state and local governments is estimated to be more than $283 million.

