Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns to Hold Virtual Christmas Eve Services

December 21, 2020

Two internet links will be available on Christmas Eve for those who wish to participate virtually in church services from one of New York State’s oldest congregations. These services will be produced and shown from the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns, the successor and “continuing congregation” of the historic Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow, built in 1685.

The Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow is where the Reformed Church congregation normally holds its candlelight Christmas Eve service. For obvious reasons, that’s not possible this year.

These two online services will include the music of multiple choirs and will reflect a lot of preparation to insure the evening special and unique and hopeful.

One is a service for children and families at 5:30 p.m. eastern time, and the other is a more traditional service at 8 p.m. eastern time.

If possible, try to hook up your laptop or digital device to a larger screen or monitor, so that you can see and hear the service and the music in most vivid fashion.

Here is the technical information:

Children’s service at 5:30 p.m. EST:

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10157742635629013&id=281985539012

Traditional service of Lessons & Carols, 8 p.m. EST:

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=10157742649179013&id=281985539012

The Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns is an inclusive and historic “mainline Protestant” congregation that worships and serves in the rivertowns of the Hudson Valley. More information about the congregation and the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow, made famous by Washington Irving’s short story,”The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” can be found at www.reformedchurchtarrytowns.org.