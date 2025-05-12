May 12, 2025
Red Herring
May 12, 2025
RED HERRING: Is not an endangered species By Krista Madsen In these dark times, sometimes I enjoy going darker still: like lamenting...Read More
Love Affair with the Hudson River on Display
May 12, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A man’s 50-year love affair with the Hudson River is detailed in a new exhibit at the...Read More
Tarrytown YMCA Team Competes in Nationals
May 9, 2025
By Robert Kimmel-- For the third year in a row, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown’s Elite All Stars Cheers program...Read More
Local Students Earn National Merit Scholarships
May 9, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Several local high school students have been selected as National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. Earlier this week,...Read More
Irvington Middle School Student Honored With National Junior Honor Society Award
May 8, 2025
Irvington Middle School student Cameron Weiner has been named a 2025 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award recipient. The...Read More
This Summer’s Hot New Book? Barbecue!
May 8, 2025
Shana Liebman’s stunning new cookbook, Barbecue, (her first), which she wrote with Chef Hugh Mangum, features over 270 recipes for...Read More
Funeral Set for Beloved Morse School Teacher
May 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo The Tarrytown Union Free School District community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its beloved...Read More
Main Street School Students Raise Money For Environmental Causes
May 7, 2025
In celebration of Earth Day, fourth and fifth graders at Main Street School came together to raise more than $764...Read More
Hostile Crowd Steals Show at Lawler Town Hall in Westchester
May 5, 2025
By Abby Luby--- A raucous crowd of about 600 people showed up at Republican Congressman Mike Lawler’s Westchester town hall...Read More
Ectropy
May 5, 2025
ECTROPY: Fighting the natural disorder of things By Krista Madsen You might think—as the earth rots with the weight of humans on...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.