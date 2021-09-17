Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Record Number of Dates Planned for The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

headless horseman bridge blaze
Headless Horseman Bridge is one of many attractions at The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze. (Rick Pezzullo/The Hudson Independent)
September 17, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze kicks off the first of a record 59 nights today at historic Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson. Back for a 17th year, the Blaze runs until November 21 with reduced capacity and safety measures in place. While the attractions are outdoors and touch-free, visitors who are not vaccinated from COVID-19 will be required to wear masks at all times. Vaccinated visitors will only have to mask up when entering the gift shops or restrooms.

  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns and elaborate pumpkin sculptures, hand-carved by a small team of artists led by Creative Director Michael Natiello, will once again be situated along wooded pathways, orchards and gardens.

Favorite installations, such as the Statue of Liberty, Pumpkin Planetarium, giant spider web and mammoth sea serpent, have returned, along with some new creations, notably a New York City streetscape featuring iconic buildings in the city’s skyline and an immersive Hudson River scene.

Sleepy Hollow Country and the Headless Horseman Bridge will make visitors from the rivertowns feel right at home.

Professional musician, radio personality, and Halloween fanatic Richard Christy created the soundtrack accompanying the experience. Blaze: The Soundtrack volumes I and II play throughout the event, making it a multisensory experience. Both soundtracks are available as digital downloads and streams from iTunes and Amazon. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Shop offers a selection of Blaze-specific merchandise.

All admissions are by advance purchase timed ticket. To further reduce staff/visitor touchpoints, no tickets are sold on site, even if a time slot is not sold out. Blaze Hudson Valley dates are Sept. 17Oct. 31 and Nov. 37, 1014 and 1821.  Online tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children ages 317 and are free for children 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend Blaze Hudson Valley for free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 (with a $2 per ticket surcharge for phone orders). More information about The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is available at pumpkinblaze.org.

Blaze Founding Sponsor is Entergy. Blaze Presenting Sponsor is Westchester Medical Center. Blaze Contributing Sponsors are J.P. Morgan Chase and Edge-on-Hudson.

Historic Hudson Valley is Westchester County’s largest cultural organization, educating and entertaining more than 325,000 visitors a year through school programs, tours of five National Historic Landmarks, and Halloween themed experiences, which have earned a national reputation as among the best in the country.

Record Number of Dates Planned for The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

