Recall Elections Allow Electoral Mischief

To the Editor,

In a recent edition of letters to the editor, Supervisor Paul Feiner called for the establishment of a recall election provision in New York State (see: https://thehudsonindependent.com/westchester-should-disqualify-any-candidate-who-lies-about-background/). However limited the proposal, it is simply a bad idea.

Historically enacted 100 years ago by the Progressive movement of that day in states like California, the Recall Election has now become a tool used in the ever-worsening partisan battles between advocates who want to invalidate and undo the elections where their candidate did not win. Handing this tool to those who already deny elections is a reckless bit of pandering to the angst of the moment due to the irresponsible and indefensible actions of George Santos. Santos should be dealt with under existing House authority; failure to do so is a damning statement about the new House majority’s willingness to accept any Congressman’s vote in their favor at any cost. That should be remembered in two years when that House majority seeks re-election. But recall elections have been twice used to overturn California Gubernatorial elections in the last 20 years, and used in a variety of other local races in those states where they exist; I have no doubt it would be used again even in limited circumstances to cause chaos and disruption. To provide this tool at this volatile time is not a wise proposal.

The County law I have proposed is a modest and welcomed first step; better for the State Legislature to expand this idea to create a statewide law that would ensure transparency of candidate information before a primary or general election, leaving voters to make the decision, fully informed of any duplicity, on the normal Election Day.

George Latimer

Westchester County Executive