Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist

September 30, 2024

It should be part of every driver’s routine: adjust the side and rear-view mirrors; move the seat to allow your feet to reach the pedals comfortably and place the adjustable steering wheel (of the vehicle has one) to a comfortable position.

How soon we forget, however—which is why AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association came up with a 20-minute personalized safety check they call CarFit. The program provides tips and community resources to improve driver safety and mobility. Last weekend, Kenneth Lee and Judy Sandwell (pictured above) took the refresher course under the tutelage of occupational therapists from Phelps Hospital and Mercy College students.

CarFit does periodic demonstrations at different locales around the country, but the fastest way to check yourself out is to visit https://car-fit.org/ and click on CarFit Virtual Workshops or CarFit On-Demand Workshops

