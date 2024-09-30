Support our Sponsors
St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Community News

Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist

• Bookmarks: 5

Ken and Judy Sandwell get checked out by CarFIt
September 30, 2024

It should be part of every driver’s routine: adjust the side and rear-view mirrors; move the seat to allow your feet to reach the pedals comfortably and place the adjustable steering wheel (of the vehicle has one) to a comfortable position.

How soon we forget, however—which is why AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association came up with a 20-minute personalized safety check they call CarFit. The program provides tips and community resources to improve driver safety and mobility. Last weekend,  Kenneth Lee and Judy Sandwell (pictured above) took the refresher course under the tutelage of occupational therapists from Phelps Hospital and Mercy College students.

CarFit does periodic demonstrations at different locales around the country, but the fastest way to check yourself out is to visit https://car-fit.org/ and click on CarFit Virtual Workshops or CarFit On-Demand Workshops

Support our Sponsors
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist

Re-Learning The Driver Safety Checklist

September 30, 2024
It should be part of every driver’s routine: adjust the side and rear-view mirrors; move the seat to allow your...
Read More
Howling Fantods

Howling Fantods

September 30, 2024
HOWLING FANTODS: A compendium of irritable unrest By Krista Madsen– Some people get a lyric stuck in their head, me, I get...
Read More
Mt. Pleasant’s Fight To Stave Off Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Challenge Is Proving Costly

Mt. Pleasant’s Fight To Stave Off Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Challenge Is Proving Costly

September 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- In a perfunctory 5-0 vote at its September 24 meeting, the Town Board of Mt. Pleasant authorized...
Read More
Shopping Al Fresco To Fight Food Insecurity

Shopping Al Fresco To Fight Food Insecurity

September 29, 2024
Under the watchful eye of Margaret Horan, local merchants and artisans set up a circle of tents on the lawn...
Read More
Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow Opens at Philipsburg Manor

Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow Opens at Philipsburg Manor

September 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Halloween and Historic Hudson Valley go hand-in-hand, and this spooky season has some new experiences for thrill...
Read More
Music Hall Receives Funding for Academy Residencies

Music Hall Receives Funding for Academy Residencies

September 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Music Hall received a big financial boost to its school residencies’ program this week. On...
Read More
Election 2024: The Great Tarrytown Divide

Election 2024: The Great Tarrytown Divide

September 27, 2024
By Solace Church-- Tarrytown is the only village in Westchester County that is split between two congressional districts, CD-16 and...
Read More
Man Sentenced in Death of Greenburgh Woman

Man Sentenced in Death of Greenburgh Woman

September 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Brooklyn man will spend the next two to six years in prison for a hit-and-run incident...
Read More
‘Treason of The Blackest Dye’ On Display At The Pocantico Center

‘Treason of The Blackest Dye’ On Display At The Pocantico Center

September 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Two hundred forty-four years to the day, September 25, local historians, elected officials and American history buffs...
Read More
A New Museum Celebrates Greenburgh’s Rich African-American History

A New Museum Celebrates Greenburgh’s Rich African-American History

September 26, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Few people associate Vernon Jordan, Cab Calloway, Roy Campanella, “Moms” Mabley and Gordon Parks with Westchester County...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
13 views
bookmark icon