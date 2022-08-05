Re-Foresting The Shoreline

Beth Roessler, Hudson Estuary Coordinator for New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Trees for Tribs program, visits Tarrytown Lakes to plan a tree planting of an area along the western shore of the larger lake. The project, anticipated to begin in September, will include small tree and shrub saplings.Growth of the new plantings will create a lakeside buffer, filtering run-off from the roadside, stabilizing the shoreline, out-competing invasive tree species, and providing needed shelter for wildlife, as well as fishing access points.
This area, on the western shore of the larger of Tarrytown Lakes and opposite County House Road, will be replanted with native trees and shrubs in the fall.
The Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) is a volunteer, citizen-led committee established by the Village of Tarrytown in 1974 to advise the mayor, the Board of Trustees and other local boards on environmental matters.
