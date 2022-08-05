Re-Foresting The Shoreline

August 5, 2022

By Suzy Allman, TEAC member

Beth Roessler, Hudson Estuary Coordinator for New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Trees for Tribs program, visits Tarrytown Lakes to plan a tree planting of an area along the western shore of the larger lake. The project, anticipated to begin in September, will include small tree and shrub saplings.Growth of the new plantings will create a lakeside buffer, filtering run-off from the roadside, stabilizing the shoreline, out-competing invasive tree species, and providing needed shelter for wildlife, as well as fishing access points.

This area, on the western shore of the larger of Tarrytown Lakes and opposite County House Road, will be replanted with native trees and shrubs in the fall.

The Tar­ry­town En­vi­ron­men­tal Ad­vi­sory Coun­cil (TEAC) is a vol­un­teer, cit­i­zen-led com­mit­tee es­tab­lished by the Vil­lage of Tar­ry­town in 1974 to ad­vise the mayor, the Board of Trustees and other lo­cal boards on en­vi­ron­men­tal mat­ters.

tar­ry­tow­nen­vi­ron­men­tal.org

