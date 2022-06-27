June 27, 2022

To the Editor:

While I deplore the incredible waste in this unnecessary Primary of resources that ought to have been directed to Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, New Hampshire, and other battleground states, I have no doubt that we should and need to re-elect Tom Abinanti to represent Greenburgh/Mount Pleasant/northwest Yonkers in the State Assembly. As we relive the nightmare of January 6th, we are reminded how important it is to elect legislators who work and fight for democracy. An expert in the intricacies of New York’s arcane election law, having represented many candidates seeking accurate vote counts, Abinanti has been a consistent leader for secure, verifiable elections.

Early during the shift to computerized voting, Abinanti recognized the critical significance of verifiable paper ballots and the imperative for hand recounts in close races. He made it his business to master both the computer technology and the legal skill to draft and sponsor many bills to improve election administration. As a prominent sponsor of the “Protect Our Ballots Act,” A.1115C, Abinanti devoted substantial legislative capital to trying to prevent NY’s adoption of risky voting machines that can print over ballots after voters cast them or register votes with barcodes that voters cannot verify. We need Abinanti’s expertise and commitment to safeguard elections in Albany.

We have long known Abinanti’s opponent and respect MaryJane Shimsky’s efforts in the county legislature to restore infrastructure and protect immigrants’ rights. But when she confronted a key election security issue, Shimsky, who claims always to be guided by science, ignored repeated warnings from top academic computer-security researchers – in peer-reviewed journals, Congressional testimony, and reports to legislators – documenting with actual demonstrations the risks from certain machines. Unlike other progressive County legislators, who rejected the self-serving reassurances of voting-machine vendors, Shimsky chose to vote to adopt these dangerous machines with the potential to undetectably alter election outcomes.

An unfortunate by-product of “term limits” is a case like this. Our communities might well be better served if Shimsky stayed in office at the County level while Abinanti remained in Albany. But we should not replace an effective, responsive legislator who has achieved leadership stature simply for the sake of ensuring someone else a new position.

Throughout his career, Abinanti has fought for genuine, not concocted, election integrity and security. We must have someone in Albany who will rise to this moment’s challenges to democracy, who has consistently demonstrated the determination to protect our ballots, based on scientific evidence, even when that requires resisting pressure from unscrupulous but powerful lobbyists.

I have also been enormously disappointed by Shimsky’s negative attack ads, which have been vicious, deceptive, and unfair — mis-representing Abinanti’s positions on many issues — while at the same time she has coyly refused to acknowledge her implicit support for Edgemont’s campaign to change present law so that it can unilaterally secede from Greenburgh, with potentially catastrophic consequences for the poorest and most marginalized people of our Town, as Paul Feiner has repeatedly pointed out. I wish that while accepting the Edgemont’s secessionist group’s obviously gleeful support, she had forthrightly explained her reasons for seeking to facilitate that drastic move, rather than pretending that she was neutral, which clearly she is not — or she would not have garnered their fierce support. Abinanti on the other hand has been crystal clear that he does not want to see the law changed to make it possible for only Edgemont voters to make this decision. That seems in the best interest of those least well off and the right, progressive choice in this instance.

Please: vote to re-elect Assembly Member Tom Abinanti in the June 28 Democratic primary.

Vanessa Merton, Esq.

Hastings-on-Hudson