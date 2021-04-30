RDA Festival 2021 – RIVERTOWN DANCE ACADEMY

By Barrett Seaman-- Remember the famous captain’s speech from Cool Hand Luke? “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”...Read More
April 30, 2021
The 2021 Festival live broadcast event will be held on
Saturday, May 1 @ 5pm
Sunday, May 2 @ 12pm
* suggested donation, $15 per screen *
Watch the broadcast on Twitch here; you will be able to access the broadcast once RDA goes ‘Live’ 10 minutes prior to the start of show time.
Because this is a live broadcast there will be no option to rewind or pause. Are you unfamiliar with Twitch or had difficulties during the Frost Fest broadcast on the Twitch platform? Let us know before the broadcast date & we’ll help you get it figured out ahead of time so you can sit back and enjoy!
Individual Festival pieces and the entire Festival performance will be available for purchase after our weekend of live broadcasts!
Learn more HERE
Indian Point Nuclear Plant Shuts Down after Nearly 60 Years
April 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- After nearly 60 years generating approximately 25% of electricity consumed annually in the lower Hudson Valley and...Read More
COVID Update: How Best To Reach The Reluctant
April 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Piece by piece, the bandages are starting to come off. This week, the CDC announced that fully...Read More
Tarrytown to Hold Arbor Day Ceremony Friday, April 30
April 28, 2021
By Linda Viertel— The Village of Tarrytown plans to celebrate its 39th year as a Tree City USA on Friday,...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Destruction of MTA Vehicle
April 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry man was taken into federal custody last week in connection with an alleged assault...Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby Racers Readied for Adoptions
April 27, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- The little ducks are back, ready for adoption! It was in April 2008 that the Rotary Club...Read More
Sponsored by Mayor Brian Smith, Irvington Theater to Stream Broadway’s J. Elaine Marcos April 28-30
April 27, 2021
By Brad Ogden-- With ten Broadway shows under her belt, J. Elaine Marcos is a veteran of the theatre industry...Read More
Westchester Democrats of Asian American Descent Officially Organize
April 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drawn together of late by the spate of physical attacks on members of their community but also...Read More
Take An App-Guided Historical Tour Of The Rivertowns
April 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- They say there will be an app for everything someday. Now residents of the rivertowns can add...Read More
Black Lives Matter Rally Held in Irvington
April 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Approximately 100 people took part in a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday in front of Irvington...Read More