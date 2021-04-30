RDA Festival 2021 – RIVERTOWN DANCE ACADEMY

April 30, 2021

The 2021 Festival live broadcast event will be held on

Saturday, May 1 @ 5pm

Sunday, May 2 @ 12pm

* suggested donation, $15 per screen *

Watch the broadcast on Twitch here; you will be able to access the broadcast once RDA goes ‘Live’ 10 minutes prior to the start of show time.

Because this is a live broadcast there will be no option to rewind or pause. Are you unfamiliar with Twitch or had difficulties during the Frost Fest broadcast on the Twitch platform? Let us know before the broadcast date & we’ll help you get it figured out ahead of time so you can sit back and enjoy!

Individual Festival pieces and the entire Festival performance will be available for purchase after our weekend of live broadcasts!

Learn more HERE

