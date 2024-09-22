September 22, 2024
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Rat Summit
September 22, 2024
RAT SUMMIT: Musophobics stand by By Krista Madsen– I guess since we're winning the war on drugs (fentanyl and other opioid overdose...
2024 Schedule For Westchester Candidates Forums
September 21, 2024
LWVW will be hosting a moderated candidate forum for the U.S. Congressional District 16 race in the November Election. Local...
Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash
September 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan...
It’s Your Money. Come And Get It
September 19, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of schemes out there that offer free—or at least easy—money. One should always check,...
A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play
September 18, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- It was a transformation worth waiting for. Dobbs Ferry's Gould Park was the scene of...
Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts
September 17, 2024
Two Irvington High School seniors have been honored for their exceptional musical talents. Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform...
Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction
September 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, this summer's beloved public sculpture installation in the Village of Irvington, is now...
National Merit Semifinalists From Schools In The Rivertowns
September 16, 2024
Ardsley (Ardsley High School): Leo Blank; Aarjav Brahmbhatt; Anhad Kataria. Dobbs Ferry (The Masters School): Lucas Camacho; Max Lovitt; Sien...
Show & Tell
September 16, 2024
SHOW & TELL: The secret life of objects By Krista Madsen– TIME FOR A GOOD DEATH So many of us became begrudging...
Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm
September 16, 2024
Following a nearly year-long extensive search, Today's Students Tomorrow's Teachers (TSTT), one of the nation's leading teacher diversity mentoring programs,...
