Ramp E, from Broadway to the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Expected to Open In the Coming Weeks

By Robert Kimmel —

Bike enthusiasts on both sides of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge are saying that the “shared use” pedestrian bicycle path, will open on Monday, June 15. That opening has not been confirmed by the New York Thruway Authority; however, it does say that ramp E from South Broadway in Tarrytown will re-open for auto traffic “in the coming weeks.”

When the ramp opening happens, it will enable drivers heading toward Rockland County to take that bridge entrance for the first time since March, 2014, when it was closed as workers began destruction of the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

Beginning last year, the Thruway Authority had made various predictions as to when ramp E would be opening, including by New Year’s day, and then by early spring. It hasn’t happened, apparently in order to maintain safety measures for workers continuing to toil on structures astride the ramp within the bridge’s Westchester landing plaza.

Drivers using the ramp will avoid having to take a circuitous route labeled the “jug handle” in order to reach the bridge off South Broadway, (Route 9). It requires a right turn into a loop leading to eastbound Tarrytown Road, and then nearly a quarter mile drive toward another right turn to reach westbound interstate 287 heading to the bridge.

Still unannounced officially is when the much-heralded, and long-awaited shared use bike and walking path lining the north side of the three-mile crossing will open. As of this reporting, the Thruway Authority remains closed-mouthed about the path’s inauguration date despite the prediction by Bike Tarrytown and other cycling groups.

That cycling-walking path, 12 feet wide along the span, and separated from traffic by a concrete fence, will have a number of amenities, including six scenic overlooks located along its length. Sculptures, some made from metal taken from the old Tappan Zee Bridge structure, will adorn both ends of the bridge, and food vendors will also be located at the span’s landing plazas. In addition to the public art exhibited, there will be interactive displays, restrooms and some parking. The path will be open daily except from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

What effect the ramp E use will have on traffic along Route 9 in Tarrytown remains to be seen. Some officials anticipate greater use of the South Broadway ramp will add to traffic flow along the roadway by motorists avoiding potential slowdowns on Interstate 287 heading to the bridge during heavy drive times.

Some problems are foreseen for pedestrians and bikers by Daniel Convissor, Director of Bike Tarrytown. While calling the Shared Use Path “fantastic,” Convissor states, “Unfortunately, the state has bungled the implementation in key ways. Insufficient thought has been given to safety on Route 9 around the Tarrytown end of the Shared Use Path. We anticipate 5,000 people will bike across the bridge on peak days,” he forecasts. “Many people will walk and run on the bridge as well.”

“There are many reasons people walk across Route 9 in this area,” Convissor observes, while taking issue with the locations of existing crosswalks. “They are out of the way for some trips,” he charges, and “unsafe.”

Convissor claims that walking and biking conditions nearby along both sides of Route 9 are also unsafe because of the narrow width of the sidewalks and their “bad condition” in some locations, and that pedestrians and bikers could be endangered at crosswalks by “speeding cars and trucks” pulling into certain driveways and entering the E ramp entrance.

He also objects to the requirement that bikers will have to stop six times while crossing the bridge. He adds that “cyclists dismount” signs in South Nyack “are an American Disabilities Act violation because there are folks riding bike/trikes who either can’t walk or can’t do so easily.”

Convissor has written to Governor Cuomo several times explaining these requests and suggesting other fixes. While the Thruway Authority has responded in the past, his last communication in March, bearing his signature along with those of five other bike club directors in the region, apparently has not been answered.