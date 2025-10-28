Raiselis Ends 20-Year Stint on Tarrytown Planning Board

October 28, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

It was the end of an era on the Tarrytown Planning Board Monday night.

Joan Raiselis attended her last meeting on the board after 20 years, including the last four as chairwoman.

Last month, Raiselis informed the Board of Trustees she would be stepping down.

“The time has come for me to step down from my commitment as board member and chair of the Planning Board,” Raiselis stated in an email to Village Manager Richard Slingerland. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to be on this board with so many thoughtful and dedicated volunteers as well as to learn and work with staff members, who are invaluable assets to the village.”

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the village for the past 20 years in a way that was not only fulfilling but challenging at times, in the most interesting ways,” she continued. “All the best to you all and to this wonderful village that Fred and I have lovingly called home for the past 33 years.”

At the Oct. 6 Board of Trustees meeting, Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown paid tribute to Raiselis and her service to the village.

“She has meticulously run that board and done a wonderful job in promoting projects in our village,” Brown said. “We wish her all the luck in this new phase of her life.”

Peter Gaito, Jr. was named the new chairman of the board until the end of the year. He thanked Raiselis and led a round of applause for her.

“It was a pleasure,” Raiselis remarked.