Rafael “Rafo” Rentas of Sleepy Hollow passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 22,2022. He was born October 18, 1941, in Villalba, PR to the late Angel Rentas and Mercedes Robledo. He was raised in Puerto Rico where he attended school. Rafael was a United States Army veteran and proud of his service to his country.

In 1969 he married the love of his life, Emma Rentas and they began their life and family together in Sleepy Hollow where they raised 3 daughters. He spent his entire 40 year career as a Landscaper at Green Valley Nursery in Hawthorne, NY. He loved his job. Happily retiring in 2009 to enjoy time with his family.

Rafael was a gentle man who loved his family very much, those near and as far as Puerto Rico. He was extremely proud of his Puerto Rican heritage. His delight was making his friends and family laugh, the jokester, as he was known. He had a love for all types of gadgets and created a nice collection of them. He was also an avid Mets fan.

Rafo was very loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Rafael is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Emma Rentas, his daughters Maridsa Otero (Nelson) of Cortlandt Manor NY, Vivian Rentas (Miguel) of Peekskill NY and Wanda Rentas of Sleepy Hollow, NY; 7 loving grandchildren, David Otero, Janeesa Narsingh (Joshua), Eric Otero, Gisselle Rentas (Muhammed), Jayson Otero, Elisa Rentas and Evan Smith. He is also survived by his 4 siblings in Puerto Rico, Delia Rentas (Miguel), Luz Rentas (William), Luis Rentas (Nelida) and Roberto Rentas; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Rosa Rentas and his brother Raul Rentas.

Visitation will be held at Dwyer & Michaels Funeral home on Monday from 3-7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday 10 am at St. Teresa of Avila Church. Interment Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation in Rafaels name.