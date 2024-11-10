Support our Sponsors
Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

Woman suffer from racism. Sad young girl sitting near insults speech bubbles. Negative feelings and emotions. Stop discrimination. Tolerance and unity. Cartoon flat vector illustration
November 9, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Racist text messages sent nationwide to Black and brown individuals, including students, from unknown sources after Election Day were addressed locally.

Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic stated in a letter to the community while no direct threats were made to district schools, she advised families how to deal with the messages if they popped up.

“These messages are offensive and harmful, and authorities are actively investigating their origins. While we cannot control who receives these messages, we can control how we respond,” Ratesic stated.

Ratesic urged families not to respond or share the message since “sharing such content can perpetuate harm and may have serious consequences, including disciplinary or legal actions.”

“We stress the importance of not sharing or forwarding these texts, even as a joke or out of frustration. Doing so may unintentionally amplify their harmful impact and spread distress to others in our community,” Ratesic stated.

Across the Mario Cuomo Bridge in Rockland County, Nyack high school and middle school students reported receiving the racy messages, with one reportedly saying, “Hello, you have been chosen to be a slave for the United States of America.”

The hate-filled rhetoric has been reportedly received in more than 20 states from coast to coast.

New York Attorney General Letitia James reacted to the news of the text messages.

“The racist text messages targeting New Yorkers, including middle school, high school, and college students are disgusting and unacceptable,” James remarked. “I unequivocally condemn any attempt to intimidate or threaten New Yorkers and their families. I encourage anyone in New York who has received an anonymous, threatening text message to report it to my office.”

Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally

November 9, 2024
