Racial Slur in Sleepy Hollow Schools Under Investigation

May 20, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Officials in The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are investigating messages containing a racial slur that were posted Thursday in the Google Classrooms of one Sleepy Hollow Middle School class and one Sleepy Hollow High School class.

In a letter to district families and staff, Superintendent of Schools Chris Borsari stated administrators and members of the technology staff are looking into who is responsible for “these inappropriate and unacceptable posts.”

“Let me be clear, there is no place for acts or statements of bigotry and intolerance within our district,” Borsari stated. “Today’s incidents only serve to reaffirm the necessity of our commitment to equity and racial justice. Our District Equity Team, including its group of student leaders, will continue to work towards the goals that it has established to ensure that our schools are welcoming and inclusive places for all.”

Borsari noted counselors, social workers and psychologists were available to support students, parents or staff.

