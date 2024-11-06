Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown

November 6, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Westchester County Department of Health is notifying residents that a rabid raccoon was found acting aggressively in Tarrytown on October 31 near John Paulding School.

The raccoon, which was also seen near the Warner Library and Patriots Park, has tested positive for rabies.

The County Health Department is alerting residents to call as soon as possible if they or a family member have had contact with a raccoon, so they can be evaluated for preventive rabies treatment. Residents can call the Health Department at (914) 813-5000, 24 hours a day.

“Rabies is fatal, but it is also 100 percent preventable with post-exposure treatment,” said Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD. “To avoid rabies, steer clear of wild animals and strays and teach your children not to approach or handle animals they don’t know. Children should tell parents right away if they are bitten or scratched by any animal. It is also important to bat proof your home and keep your pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date. Discourage wild animals from visiting your yard by securely covering trash cans and keeping pet food and water indoors.”

Amler said unusual behavior may be the first sign of rabies in an animal. A rabid animal may become either abnormally aggressive or unusually tame. It may lose fear of people and become excited and irritable or appear particularly passive and lethargic. Staggering and frothing at the mouth are sometimes noted.

Residents should never approach or have contact with a stray or wild animal. Residents who see a stray or wild animal acting strangely should alert local authorities immediately to avoid possible exposure to rabies.

Any physical contact with a wild or unfamiliar animal should also be reported to a health care provider. All animal bites or contact with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the County Health Department.

Keeping pet rabies vaccinations up to date is also important for protection against rabies. New York State law requires dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and receive regular booster shots.

For more information, visit www.westchestergov.com/health or call the RABIES INFOLINE at (914) 813-5010.