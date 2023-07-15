Patriots FC in Orlando For National Under-18 Championships

July 15, 2023

By Tom Pedulla—

Patriots FC, an under-18 girls team featuring local rivertown talent, ventured to Orlando last summer with high hopes of returning with the U.S. Youth Soccer National championship. They instead endured a rather painful learning experience, one they believe will benefit them the second time around.

Irvington’s Michael Friedlander, who established the program more than a decade ago, thinks the returning players are at least as talented and far wiser. They will have to be if they are to prevail against the nation’s top teams in a tourney running from July 16-23 at ESPN Disney Sports Complex. “I think we were very satisfied to be there. I don’t think we had the right mindset to win,” Friedlander said. “Our whole mindset this year was to get back to Orlando and try to make a run at the whole thing.”

There is nothing like experiencing firsthand what elite competition is all about. Players may have needed some convincing that they belonged. We have more confidence in ourselves,” Friedlander said. “I think last year we were a bit scared of the other teams and the reputations they had.”

This year’s team will rely on a number of key local players as it did in 2022. Amanda Berry and Keira Nyarady are staunch defenders. Midfielder Claire Friedlander provides skill and leadership as a team captain. Kaitlyn Krieger is an effective winger. All know what is required to succeed on a big stage, having been part of Irvington’s state championship team.

Striker Leah Rifas looms as a key figure offensively. She is a rising senior at Ardsley High School who is committed to Stony Brook University. Rifas and others will have to work hard to compensate for the loss of Sofia Rosenblatt, a rising senior at Irvington. Rosenblatt tore her anterior cruciate ligament in January. Although she is expected to make a full recovery, Rosenblatt was a huge part of the team and is sorely missed.

If Patriots FC should fall short, it will not be for lack of effort. “We’ve been training almost every day, doing extra workouts,” Berry said. “I think the big difference is we’re mentally preparing for all of the games you play and the different teams.”

Success in the tournament will revolve around soccer skills and teamwork but also endurance. It can be difficult to maintain intensity in the scorching heat of an Orlando July. Coach Phil Bannister gave the players various running drills that they were asked to do six days a week to ensure that they could play at full speed throughout the game. Last year, we were pretty prepared,” said Irvington’s Amanda Berry. “But this year, we’ve gone the extra mile and put 110 percent in.”

Patriots FC advanced to the national championships by winning three games in Orlando in December and three more in Greensboro, N.C. in March. With the title on the line last year, it was unable to survive the group stages. “All we can do is put maximum effort in and, if we do well, that is the result we’ll be satisfied with,” Berry said. “But I think we’d only be happy if we win.”

There has been added pressure attached to this season – one that produced a glistening 18-5 record to date — because many of the players have grown with the program. Their time together is nearing an end as they prepare for the next stage of their lives by going off to college.

Over half the team is graduating and this is sort of the last hurrah before they go on to college,” said Berry, a rising senior. “It’s now or never.”