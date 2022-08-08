Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Local Charities

PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE

• Bookmarks: 5

Two of thousands of our volunteers ([photo credit: Eric Strausman)
August 8, 2022

The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy of 400,000 hours of volunteer service throughout the Hudson Valley, initiating a virtuous cycle of continued funding from a range of private and public donors and expanding its infrastructural capacity. Not bad for an organization that started more than 70 years ago with just a handful of pioneering volunteers.

The central mission of Volunteer New York! — connecting aspiring volunteers with opportunities to support area nonprofits — has proven practically timeless, taking on new urgency amid a pandemic that surfaced a call for collective, selfless action. It’s why global-mobilization coalition Points of Light counts us among their affiliates. It’s also why local Corporate Champions like PepsiCo and Regeneron partner with Volunteer New York! to advance their goals of being good neighbors, creating and expanding effective employee volunteer programs and directly addressing community challenges. And it’s the reason we’re trusted by national government agencies like AmeriCorps Seniors to serve as the host of its RSVP program in Westchester that has been activating seniors and retirees for over 50 years, and why the City of New Rochelle reached out for help harnessing volunteer power when it was one of the country’s first Covid-outbreak epicenters — a relationship that remains productively in place.

The sheer scope of what Volunteer New York! accomplishes with a small staff of dedicated employees is easy to take for granted but easy enough to illustrate: On any given day, our website serves as a free-to-use, common-sense recruitment portal for nonprofits ranging from TRA, which provides transportation to the elderly and immobile, to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, which advocates for unaccompanied youth arriving from outside the U.S. And, in turn, volunteers of all ages and backgrounds have a one-stop shop to help figure out the volunteer work that is most meaningful to them. Meanwhile, our team fans out across the region as part of original programs like JRTV (Job Readiness Through Volunteering), an immersive course that helps put unemployed and disenfranchised persons back on track to gainful employment.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Not that this magnanimity is anything new for Volunteer New York! The Tarrytown-based nonprofit was founded in 1950 as the Volunteer Service Bureau of Westchester, and initially operated out of the White Plains YMCA on borrowed desks. Over the decades, it evolved into a dense network of backers, partners and contributors that included students, educators, elected officials, corporate executives and other nonprofits. What began as a relatively self-contained mission to encourage community engagement on its merits grew into a multifaceted organization that simultaneously turbocharged good deeds across the Hudson Valley and nurtured future leaders who would carry the core tenets of volunteerism into every room they moved through.

Strangely enough, Volunteer New York! wasn’t known by its now-familiar name until 2014. There was a stretch of time where it rebranded as the Volunteer Center of the United Way, benefiting from state funding. But by the early 2010s, government subsidies ceased, compelling the Volunteer Center to go its own way with a new name, the same mission and a heightened mandate to spread awareness of its accomplishments and generate financial backing.

Since its rechristening, Volunteer New York! has consistently defied the odds and combated the cynics with true aims and people power. From incubating and flourishing endeavors like RISE, which provides individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities ways to use volunteerism to help them develop skills needed for gainful employment, to training the next generation of Board members as part of its annual Nonprofit Board Boot Camp, Volunteer New York! has modeled what it means to effectively serve others.

Without Volunteer New York!, countless nonprofits would have struggled to find their footing throughout this pandemic, and countless more folks found their purpose in helping and healing. Our goal is, and for more than 72 years has always been, to prove that anyone can be an agent of change, and to animate it best we can. Because as challenging and confusing as our lives and times can be, a positive impact is within each of our grasps, and that’s an axiom that we are happy to volunteer.

For more information on how Volunteer New York! can help you or your organization–or vice versa–visit volunteernewyork.org, find us on social media @volunteernynow or email Communications & Outreach Manager Kenny Herzog at kenny@volunteernewyork.org

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE

PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE

August 8, 2022
The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy...
Read More
Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary

Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary

August 4, 2022
HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August...
Read More
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

August 4, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of...
Read More
Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste

Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste

August 4, 2022
By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!...
Read More
League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates

League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates

August 3, 2022
  This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New...
Read More
Democratic Congressional Candidates Make Cases in LOWV Forum

Democratic Congressional Candidates Make Cases in LOWV Forum

August 2, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The four 16th Congressional District candidates jockeying for the Democratic line in an August 23 primary hoped...
Read More
An Innovative Continuum of Services for Westchester Residents with Developmental Disabilities

An Innovative Continuum of Services for Westchester Residents with Developmental Disabilities

August 1, 2022
Whether helping a family to secure an early intervention evaluation for a young child, preparing young adults to enter the...
Read More
Campers Entertained By Funny Visitor

Campers Entertained By Funny Visitor

July 29, 2022
Kids at the Pierson Park Day Camp got a special treat Friday when Macaroni the Clown took center stage at...
Read More
Tarrytown Exploring Locations for Cannabis Dispensaries

Tarrytown Exploring Locations for Cannabis Dispensaries

July 29, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is looking at establishing an area for cannabis dispensaries to possibly do business....
Read More
Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night

Repaving Broadway—In the Still of the Night

July 28, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It’s one of the busiest stretches of road in the Hudson Valley—nearly two miles of pavement that...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
58 views
bookmark icon