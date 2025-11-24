Pursuing Comprehensive, Lasting Solutions For Youth Mental Health In New York

November 24, 2025

By Glen Weiner–

It was heartening to learn that New York ranks first in Mental Health America’s 2025 State of Mental Health in America report, making the Empire State a national leader in mental healthcare. But when it comes to our children’s mental health, as a father of two school-aged kids, I along with many other parents know that doesn’t mean there isn’t more work to be done.

And the data bears it out as well. A recent survey by Coalition to Empower our Future found that nearly seven-in-10 New York voters and parents say they personally know a young person struggling with mental health. Behind that number are real individuals and families in search of solutions.

But to have a chance at enduring solutions, we must acknowledge the complexity of the challenge. Every child is unique, so there isn’t a silver bullet when it comes to solutions.

The good news is that there is broad agreement around this idea. Our survey found that 90 percent of parents agree that each person’s mental health experience looks different, and the same staggering majority feels that if we acknowledge this fact, we can actually improve mental health outcomes.

That’s why Coalition to Empower our Future is working to convene a wide array of voices, experts, and advocates across the country (and at an event in Albany) to drive a comprehensive conversation about youth mental health. Everyone has a role to play in this conversation because there are few issues more worthwhile than the health, happiness, and resilience of our young people. The conversation we hope to drive will include clinicians, government service administrators, mental health advocates, youth voices, and community-based organizations.

We have been able to connect with individuals and groups across the country tackling these challenges from different angles, everyone from organizations running after school programs that offer kids an outlet, coaches and mentors showing up for young people to help them build foundational skills, and educators and mental health professionals working to integrate emotional literacy and mental health education into school curriculums.

Our goal is simple: we want to bring together as many voices as possible to forge collaborations, spark ideas, and share information – ultimately turning conversation into action. Because solving this crisis isn’t only about systems, it’s about people. This is a shared responsibility.

While Westchester is home to numerous high quality healthcare providers and youth empowerment programs doing great work, the reality is that our young people continue to experience unacceptably high levels of mental health challenges. Rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide among young people continue to rise. Parents are clamoring for resources and support. And while awareness has grown, access to care remains uneven, particularly for families from underrepresented communities and who unlike us don’t live so close to a major city.

Across the state, we’re seeing promising models that show what a comprehensive approach can look like. It starts with normalizing conversations about mental health early so young people learn that seeking help is a sign of strength. Addressing root causes like poverty, housing insecurity, and academic pressure is essential, as is equipping families, mentors and educators to recognize early warning signs. Healthcare systems must integrate behavioral health into pediatric and primary care, and schools must have training resources to support emotional wellbeing in the classroom. Just as important, communities need safe “third spaces” where young people can connect and belong outside of school and the home.

Youth mental health is a complex and multigenerational challenge. But when we look at the myriad ways that New Yorkers are working to tackle it, and the energy behind finding solutions, I feel hopeful despite the enormity of the challenge. I believe we can come together around comprehensive solutions. And as a dad I can’t think of anything more worth our time.

Glen Weiner is a Tarrytown parent and Executive Director at Coalition to Empower our Future.