Sponsor
Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
Community News
Hastings-on-Hudson

Purpl is Back With a Full Calendar of Events

• Bookmarks: 5

The Purple building in Hastings on Hudson
March 25, 2024

The organization plans to foster potential, forge connections and bring fun to the Rivertowns

by Janine Annett–

Hastings-on-Hudson — The large purple building on Main Street that houses Purpl is a familiar sight to many Hastings residents as they head down to the train station, stop in at the neighboring community center, or run errands in the village.

Some Hastings residents who lived in the area before 2020 may recall attending events at Purpl ranging from live music to exercise classes, or joining a co-working group in the building. But like many organizations, Purpl suspended most of its in-person events and activities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Newer area residents may not understand just what it is that Purpl does after seeing the building mostly silent for the last few years.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

Now, Purpl is back with a full calendar of upcoming events.

Purpl was founded in 2011 and was inspired by the children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon. The book’s protagonist, Harold, is a four-year-old boy with a magic purple crayon who can create his own world by drawing it himself. Purpl is operated by the Saul N. Silbert Charitable Trust, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advocate for self-directed leadership in learning, life, and work. Sarah Hinawi, EdM, took over the operation of the Trust (originally established by her late grandfather) in 2007 and is the Executive Director of Purpl. Hinawi, who has lived in Hastings with her family for the past 17 years, has a deep interest in education, fostering the potential in people, community building, music, and art.

Hinawi is excited about the variety of events on Purpl’s schedule this year, which includes open mic nights, stand-up comedy, community conversations, live music, dance nights, piano bar happy hours, meditation workshops, and more. “I want to remind the community about what great potential this space has to unite us,” said Hinawi. “Purpl is a place to create dialogue and joy, and to spark imagination.”

To read the rest of the story, go to Rivertowns Currents on Substack at: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/purpl-is-back-with-a-full-calendar

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Renters in Tarrytown Building Worried They Soon Could Be Homeless

Renters in Tarrytown Building Worried They Soon Could Be Homeless

March 25, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- For many of the tenants living in the 108 apartments at Asbury Terrace in Tarrytown, 1 River...
Read More
Purpl is Back With a Full Calendar of Events

Purpl is Back With a Full Calendar of Events

March 25, 2024
The organization plans to foster potential, forge connections and bring fun to the Rivertowns by Janine Annett-- Hastings-on-Hudson — The...
Read More
White Space

White Space

March 25, 2024
WHITE SPACE: "We’ll have to make little holes for the air" By Krista Madsen– Last week, after navigating the density of daily life, the...
Read More
In Irvington, Citizens Rise Up Against a Burgeoning Deer Population

In Irvington, Citizens Rise Up Against a Burgeoning Deer Population

March 24, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Across the rivertowns, war between residents and a proliferating deer population may be imminent. The latest indicator...
Read More
Irvington Flag Football Catching on with Players

Irvington Flag Football Catching on with Players

March 23, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Justin Myers was not sure what to expect when he became head coach of the Irvington-Bronxville girls’...
Read More
Shovels & Rope: Couples Therapy Through Music

Shovels & Rope: Couples Therapy Through Music

March 21, 2024
By Alan Sculley-- Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, the husband and wife duo that record and tour as Shovels...
Read More
Residents, Officials Rip Report on Edgemont Incorporation

Residents, Officials Rip Report on Edgemont Incorporation

March 21, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents and town officials crammed into Greenburgh Town Hall Wednesday to rip a draft report from a...
Read More
Irvington High Senior Wins $80K in Science Talent Search

Irvington High Senior Wins $80K in Science Talent Search

March 20, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Christopher Zorn earned an $80,000 award after finishing in sixth place in the...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats

Sleepy Hollow’s New TAG Party Wins the Lion’s Share of Open Trustee Seats

March 19, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Transparent Accountable Government (TAG) Party, founded by first term mayor Martin Rutyna, took two of the...
Read More
Latimer Delivers Optimistic State of the County Address

Latimer Delivers Optimistic State of the County Address

March 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- In what could be his final State of the County Address, Westchester County Executive George Latimer last...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
27 views
bookmark icon