Community NewsHastings-on-Hudson Purpl is Back With a Full Calendar of Events Published 4 hours ago The Purple building in Hastings on Hudson March 25, 2024 The organization plans to foster potential, forge connections and bring fun to the Rivertowns by Janine Annett– Hastings-on-Hudson — The large purple building on Main Street that houses Purpl is a familiar sight to many Hastings residents as they head down to the train station, stop in at the neighboring community center, or run errands in the village. Some Hastings residents who lived in the area before 2020 may recall attending events at Purpl ranging from live music to exercise classes, or joining a co-working group in the building. But like many organizations, Purpl suspended most of its in-person events and activities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Newer area residents may not understand just what it is that Purpl does after seeing the building mostly silent for the last few years. Now, Purpl is back with a full calendar of upcoming events. Purpl was founded in 2011 and was inspired by the children's book Harold and the Purple Crayon. The book's protagonist, Harold, is a four-year-old boy with a magic purple crayon who can create his own world by drawing it himself. Purpl is operated by the Saul N. Silbert Charitable Trust, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advocate for self-directed leadership in learning, life, and work. Sarah Hinawi, EdM, took over the operation of the Trust (originally established by her late grandfather) in 2007 and is the Executive Director of Purpl. Hinawi, who has lived in Hastings with her family for the past 17 years, has a deep interest in education, fostering the potential in people, community building, music, and art. Hinawi is excited about the variety of events on Purpl's schedule this year, which includes open mic nights, stand-up comedy, community conversations, live music, dance nights, piano bar happy hours, meditation workshops, and more. "I want to remind the community about what great potential this space has to unite us," said Hinawi. "Purpl is a place to create dialogue and joy, and to spark imagination." To read the rest of the story, go to Rivertowns Currents on Substack at: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/purpl-is-back-with-a-full-calendar