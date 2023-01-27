Public Vote Ahead for Cannabis Dispensaries in Dobbs Ferry

January 27, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Residents in the Village of Dobbs Ferry will have the final say as to whether to embrace or ban cannabis dispensaries in the village.

Village officials announced this week that a petition had been submitted to the village clerk containing enough signatures of registered voters to trigger a permissive referendum on the issue.

On Dec. 13, the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees unanimously voted to opt-in to allow cannabis dispensaries in the village.

The closely watched decision, which followed a public hearing where about 25 residents were evenly split, occurred slightly more than a year after trustees voted to opt-out of a provision in The New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that became law in March 2021, making marijuana consumption legal and permitting municipalities to decide whether they will permit dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

Opting out gave Dobbs Ferry officials the flexibility to change their minds. Once a municipal opts-in, it’s bound by that decision.

However, those opposed to the measure were able to obtain signatures from at least 10 percent of residents who voted in last year’s gubernatorial election to force the village to conduct a special election.

Village Clerk Elizabeth Dreaper has informed the Westchester County Board of Elections of the valid petition to determine what the cost to the village will be to hold the referendum, when it will take place and what polling places will be used.

The Board of Trustees will likely vote on the particulars of the special election in February.If residents approve allowing cannabis dispensaries, and a business is granted a license from the state to set up shop, Dobbs Ferry would receive 1.5% of the annual revenue of products sold, with the possibility of earning up to 3% if the Town of Greenburgh lets the village take the full share.

The Board of Trustees has been considering the downtown business district, downtown gateway and the industrial area of the waterfront as zoning districts that could be appropriate for dispensaries.