Public Resistance Hovers Over Waterfront Development Projects

January 1, 2021

By James Carsey–

Two major building projects under consideration by village trustees would bring about the most dramatic changes to the Tarrytown waterfront since the construction of Hudson Harbor townhouses a decade ago. Both include large multi-story structures on opposite sides of the Metro North tracks just south of the station. If implemented as proposed, the 88-unit apartment building at 29 South Depot Plaza and the 103-bedroom “Boatel” on the site of the current Tarrytown Marina would alter both the form and the function of the riverfront area. Each, however, has met with notably different responses from the public.

29 SOUTH DEPOT PLAZA

Originally proposed as a three-story self-storage facility two years ago, this project has morphed into a high density, 60-foot tall, five-story, mixed use building containing 88 studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments on a plot of land about the size of a football field. A vote on this configuration on November 23rd produced a rare split within the Planning Board, which led to the submission of Majority and Minority reports to the Board of Trustees. Those reports as well as further public comment will be addressed at the trustees’ January 4th meeting.

The Planning Board’s chair, Dr. Stanley Friedlander, who, with board member Paul Birgy constituted the minority opposing the plan, said, “To my recollection, the Board has never had a 3-2 split on any application or recommendation to the Board of Trustees.”

The Majority Report representing the opinion of three board members contends that the applicant for the project, Collins Enterprises LLC, has met all the requirements and regulatory standards and that it is consistent with the goals of the village’s Comprehensive Plan and “Transit-Oriented Development” (TOD) goals.

“The Applicant is proposing to use the foundation for the existing one-story metal warehouse building and build a mixed-use building containing 2,000 square feet of retail and 20,750 square feet of self-storage on the ground floor with 88 residential units on four floors above,” it states. “The Project’s unit mix is proposed to consist of 12 studios, 48 1-bedrooms and 28 2-bedroom units. The Project will include nine (9) affordable units consistent with Section 305-130 (Affordable Housing) with rents affordable for households whose incomes do not exceed 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).”

An 11-page Minority Report, reflecting the views of Friedlander and Birgy, takes issue with the proposal on many fronts, including its height, density, lack of public support and the developer’s attitude about the project. It questions the math used to determine the density of the building. “Density levels approaching 200 people on one acre is excessive and may be detrimental to the health and safety of the residents,” the report states. The structure’s height, according to the memo, seemed to have changed as it went through the approval process to benefit the developer’s profit margin.

The original application for a three-story self-storage facility would have required no variance, as it complied with the area’s existing industrial use zoning. It was the Planning Board that asked the applicant to include moderately priced housing as a way of addressing the Tarrytown Train Station Area Revitalization Plan’s call for more mixed-use development.

That’s when Collins Enterprise LLC, a residential builder with experience in creating transit-oriented developments, was brought in. According to the Minority Report, when Planning Board members questioned the proposed 88-unit size, the firm responded with an ultimatum, “If this was not granted” stated the Minority Report, “they would withdraw the application and [only] self-storage would be built.” Friedlander’s and Birgy’s response was, “We reject the process of coercion and the ‘take it or leave it approach,’ or the ‘my way or the highway’ situation the Planning Board faced.”

Arthur Collins, the company’s principal, has said he wants to build the same public consensus he has created in other towns, including Yonkers and Princeton, New Jersey. “We hope to become a friend, a neighbor and a long-term holder of real estate at Depot Plaza,” Collins said.

As the public became aware of the scope of the project over the past month, opposition to the plan has mounted. The lion’s share of letters, emails and call-ins to recent public hearings reflect concerns about the mass and height of the building and its effect on the “viewshed” of the Hudson for residents living on the hills to the east, and about the increase in traffic likely to result from hundreds of new residents, only some of which would be relying on Metro North.

At the December 21 Trustee meeting, more than 30 residents spoke during the public comments section. Among them was Main Street resident Howard Smith, who cited “an unprecedented level of density and height for buildings in Tarrytown—particularly the inner village” as his principal concern. The apartment building, he and others contended, would be out of character with the rest of Tarrytown.

Dolph Beil, a White Plains resident who works on Main Street, offered visual displays of the proposed height of South Depot Plaza. According to Beil, the developers’ “balloon test,” which purports to show height and visibility of a project, underestimates its true height.

Proponents of the project believe it helps solve the lack of affordable housing in Tarrytown. Sadie McKeown, chairperson of Tarrytown’s Housing Affordability Task Force, supports the project and said it provides options for people with different income levels. “Housing [in Tarrytown] is out of reach for most people, as the average price is $650,000,” McKeown said.

Lisette Mendez, a Grove Street resident who has spoken in support of the project at more than one public meeting, acknowledged that it will bring more traffic and does compromise some of the Hudson River views but favors it because it offers mixed income housing for Tarrytown. Views are not the only issue at stake, she argued during the November 20 Board meeting. “In Tarrytown, 15% of the families are severely cost-burdened, and we are only concerned about the impacts on views and not about the impacts on family,” Mendez said.

These and other views will likely be re-stated at the January 4 regular Board of Trustees meeting, accessible on Zoom or on the village’s cable access channel.

THE BOATEL

Though it is only yards away from the South Depot Plaza site, the four-story marina hotel has so far not elicited the kind of passionate reactions aimed at the apartment building on the other side of the tracks. At the recent Board of Trustee work session, Trustee Douglas Zollo and Mayor Thomas Butler expressed concerns about the apparent lack of facilities needed to repair or service visiting craft. “There is nothing on land to fix or store boats,” said Zollo. “And if you’re going to have a marina you have to have that.” Lynne Ward, representing National Resources, a real estate development company that currently owns the Tarrytown Boat Club and has a vested interested in the project, responded, “You really have two paths here. You either go with a full-scale messy boating operation or you try something of this nature with limited servicing facilities.”

Trustees also wanted to know what role the existing Tarrytown Boat Club would play in the Boatel project. Ward said they intend to keep the existing 100-year-old club while acknowledging that the changes were needed, including dredging and upgrading docks that still show damage from Hurricane Sandy.

Parking for the proposed attraction was a concern. Mayor Butler asked if a portion of the parking structure could be reduced in size and the remaining spaces for vehicles moved to lot A, or another area of Tarrytown. Butler was flexible about forming a partnership around the parking issue as long as it is beneficial to the public.

Despite the sticking points around parking, traffic and a proper boat facility, the trustees were open for future proposals relating to the Boatel project. They welcomed discussions in the new year.