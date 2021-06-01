Public Meeting Notice

June 1, 2021

Special Board of Trustees Meeting June 14, 2021 7:00 PM

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Tarrytown will hold a Special Meeting on Monday June 14th, 2021 at 7:00 pm to approve a bid for the H-Bridge, award insurance renewals and schedule a Public Hearing on the CDBG Program. The meeting will be held either via in-person meeting, or online Zoom Video Conference, depending on the State’s directives about gatherings under NY on Pause. Interested persons can find the zoom information on https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/35311.

