Public Hearing Slated Monday for Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station

October 20, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

A public hearing on a multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza is scheduled to resume Monday (Oct. 23) before the Tarrytown Planning Board.

The hearing will kickoff shortly after 7 p.m. at Village Hall on Hudson Harbor Station LLC’s (aka National Resources) plans to construct a four-story building with 88 units on the approximately two-acre site adjacent to the train station that once housed an indoor recreational facility.

Of the 88 units proposed, nine would be priced as so-called affordable housing and eight would be marketed as artist live/work duplex studios. There will also be 295 square feet of commercial or artist space and 98 parking spaces.

During an Oct. work session, the Planning Board was advised by village officials that it couldn’t consider issuing a negative declaration yet on the project under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) since several reports hadn’t been received.

Planners are eagerly awaiting reports on traffic and flooding before proceeding.

“Do we deny housing for 50 years because this will turn into a boat launch?” Planning Board Chairperson Joan Raiselis remarked about flooding issues on the property. “This is being addressed. It’s not being ignored.”

At past meetings, Raiselis also expressed some reservations about the landscaping plans for the project, which include the planting of 160 trees, 131 shrubs and 713 native grass and perennial plantings. She suggested the developer meet with representatives of Franklin Court and Franklin Terrace to try to create more of a community feel.

The site is in the area studied for a Station Area Overlay (SAO) District that was rejected in 2021 by the Board of Trustees following public outcry. Another developer had submitted an application for a 60-feet high apartment complex built on top of self-storage units on the property, while another builder had proposed a similar project to what Hudson Harbor Station is envisioning.

The project was mentioned during a recent League of Women Voters sponsored Tarrytown mayoral debate between incumbent Karen Brown and challenger Doug Zollo.

Both candidates noted National Resources still hadn’t finished developing the northern part of Hudson Harbor on the waterfront.