Public Hearing on Westchester’s Budget

November 30, 2020

The Board of Legislators will conduct a remote public hearing on the proposed Westchester County 2021 Budget on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Pursuant to Executive Orders from Governor Cuomo, to protect public health and safety, the hearing will be held without in-person access, but members of the public may participate several ways:

TO WATCH

The hearing will be streamed live and be archived our website, www.westchesterlegisltors.com. To stream it live, please navigate to the Current/On-Demand Meetings section of site — https://westchestercountyny.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. A live link to the meeting will appear on our Upcoming Events list when the hearing begins.

TO SPEAK OR SUBMIT COMMENTS

The information below is for people who intend to speak or submit comments at the hearing. If you would like to watch but not speak, we encourage you use our web video streaming system as noted above.

Online: To register to speak via the Board’s Webex teleconferencing system, please visit: https://westchestergov.webex.com/westchestergov/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee889d58fbd92372bcf3074eb34be3247

To register to speak via the Board’s Webex teleconferencing system, please visit: https://westchestergov.webex.com/westchestergov/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee889d58fbd92372bcf3074eb34be3247 By phone: Speakers may call 1-844-621-3956 when the meeting begins and use the event number: 178 866 6052.

Speakers may call 1-844-621-3956 when the meeting begins and use the event number: 178 866 6052. In writing: Written statements may be submitted in advance and will be included in the record. Written comments may emailed to BOLPublicHearingComments@westchesterlegislators.com, by 5 p.m., December, 9, 2020; or physically mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Legislators, 148 Martine Ave., 8th Floor, White Plains, NY 10601. These must be postmarked by December 9, 2020.

Courtesy of County Legislator Mary Jane Shimsky